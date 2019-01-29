MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) will webcast its upcoming presentation at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. A live webcast of the presentation is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. CST (8:00 a.m. EST). Interested investors can access the webcast and presentation slides at www.generalmills.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, Blue and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2018 proforma net sales of U.S. $17.0 billion, including $1.3 billion from Blue Buffalo. In addition, non-consolidated joint ventures generated an additional U.S. $1.1 billion in net sales.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-mills-to-webcast-presentation-at-2019-cagny-conference-on-february-19-2019-300786253.html

SOURCE General Mills, Inc.