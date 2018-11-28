  1. Home
by General Mills, Inc.
General Mills to Webcast Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on December 19, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) plans to report results for its fiscal 2019 second quarter on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. A press release will be issued that morning, followed by a webcast conference call of those results beginning at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET). Interested investors can access this webcast and supporting slides at www.generalmills.com/investors.

About General Mills
General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, Blue and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2018 proforma net sales of U.S. $17.0 billion, including $1.3 billion from Blue Buffalo. In addition, General Mills' share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

 

SOURCE General Mills, Inc.