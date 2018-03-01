General Mills to Webcast Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on March 21, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) plans to report results for its fiscal 2018 third quarter on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. A webcast discussion of those results will be held that day, beginning at 7:30 a.m. CST (8:30 a.m. EST). Interested investors can access this webcast and slides supporting the company's presentation at www.generalmills.com/investors.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Fiber One, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2017 consolidated net sales of US $15.6 billion, as well as another US $1.0 billion from its proportionate share of joint-venture net sales.

