MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) plans to report results for its fiscal 2018 second quarter on Wednesday, December 20, 2017. A webcast discussion of those results will be held that day, beginning at 7:30 a.m. CST (8:30 a.m. EST). Interested investors can access this webcast and slides supporting the company's presentation at www.generalmills.com/investors.
About General Mills
General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Fiber One, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2017 consolidated net sales of US $15.6 billion, as well as another US $1.0 billion from its proportionate share of joint-venture net sales.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-mills-to-webcast-fiscal-2018-second-quarter-earnings-conference-call-on-december-20-2017-300561953.html
SOURCE General Mills, Inc.
