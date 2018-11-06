General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The General Mills Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.49 per share, payable February 1, 2019, to shareholders of record as of January 10, 2019. General Mills (NYSE: GIS) and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 120 years.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, Blue and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2018 proforma net sales of U.S. $17.0 billion, including $1.3 billion from Blue Buffalo. In addition, General Mills' share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

