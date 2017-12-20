General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The General Mills Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.49 per share, payable February 1, 2018, to shareholders of record as of January 10, 2018. General Mills (NYSE: GIS) and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 119 years.
About General Mills
General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Fiber One, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2017 consolidated net sales of US $15.6 billion, as well as another US $1.0 billion from its proportionate share of joint-venture net sales.
