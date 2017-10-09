General Mills Issues Voluntary Recall Of Cascadian Farm Organic Cinnamon Raisin Granola Cereal

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- General Mills is voluntarily recalling two days of production of Cascadian Farm Organic Cinnamon Raisin Granola cereal because of an undeclared allergen. There have been no reports of illness.

Cascadian Farm Organic Cinnamon Raisin Granola cereal produced on July 15 and 16, 2017 is being recalled because the product may contain almonds, an undeclared nut allergen.

General Mills will recall affected Cascadian Farm Organic Cinnamon Raisin Granola cereal produced on those dates from customer warehouses and store shelves. Consumers with nut allergies should not consume products bearing the affected code dates and should contact General Mills for a replacement or full refund.

This voluntary recall includes Cascadian Farm Organic Cinnamon Raisin Granola cereal with the following "BETTER IF USED BY" code dates and the plant code JK:

Cascadian Farm Organic Cinnamon Raisin Granola cereal

20MAR2018JK

21MAR2018JK

Products containing almonds can cause illness or severe reactions for individuals with nut allergies.

Consumers requesting refunds or calling with further questions should contact General Mills Consumer Services at 1-800-624-4123.

