Garden Grove Hometown® Buffet Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Grand Re-opening Featuring Brand New Look

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Dec. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Garden Grove HomeTown® Buffet recently celebrated its silver anniversary and marked the special occasion with a grand re-opening of the Orange County location. The celebration included an unveiling of a brand new look for the restaurant, located at 9635 Chapman Avenue. One of the original opening managers turned Director of Operations for HomeTown Buffet was even on-hand for the festivities.

"I helped open the Garden Grove HomeTown Buffet 25 years ago as a manager and am proud to still be a part of the company, but in an expanded capacity," said Ray Tavakoli, Director of Operations for HomeTown® Buffet. "This location and our brand has been warmly embraced over the years. We are delighted to share our new look with our guests, new and old."

In addition to Tavakoli being in attendance at the grand re-opening, some other familiar faces also took part in the celebration. Barry and Mary W., who attended the opening day of the Garden Grove HomeTown Buffet back in 1992, were also at the recent grand re-opening.

"Over the years, we have formed a special bond with the staff. We love going into the different HomeTown Buffet locations and seeing people who have become our friends," said Mary W. "We like to think we originally came in as guests and have since become family with HomeTown Buffet."

From San Diego to Rancho Cucamonga and places in between, Barry and Mary have visited a number of HomeTown Buffet restaurants.

"The guests truly make us who we are and contributed to our successes over the years," added Tavakoli. "It's also our team members, who strive to create a friendly and inviting atmosphere for the people who join us at our tables every day."

For more information about HomeTown Buffet, visit www.HomeTownBuffet.com.

About Ovation Brands®

Ovation Brands currently operates 103 restaurants in 30 states, principally operated under the Old Country Buffet®, HomeTown® Buffet and Ryan's® brands. Furr's Fresh Buffet currently operates 22 restaurants across four states. Visit www.Ryans.com, www.HomeTownBuffet.com, www.CountryBuffet.com or www.OldCountryBuffet.com for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ashley Soto

305-631-2283 x1005

Ashley@inklinkmarketing.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/garden-grove-hometown-buffet-celebrates-25th-anniversary-with-grand-re-opening-featuring-brand-new-look-300575000.html

SOURCE Ovation Brands