Garden-Fresh Foods Expands Customer-Favorite Salad Line

New pre-packed options developed for bustling consumers

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden-Fresh Foods, one of the nation's leading suppliers of fresh deli salads, salad kits, dips and desserts, today announced the expansion of its popular Grandpa's Signature Salads line, now offering premium items in 16-ounce grab-and-go packaging in addition to bulk. The line's new items and packaging options appeal to Garden-Fresh Food's wide array of customers, from large grocery stores to mom-and-pop delis, and meets the needs of busy shoppers looking for high-quality and great tasting salads.

The Grandpa's Signature Salads line is inspired by hearty, traditional favorites, with unique and flavorful twists. The salads are made with the freshest ingredients, promising a premium taste experience, whether it's at the deli counter or in a pre-packed format. Recipes are hand-crafted in the Garden-Fresh Foods kitchen with unique preparation methods to create products that truly taste like they were made at home.

"Garden-Fresh Foods is excited to launch these new products and packaging options that were inspired by our current customers' changing needs," said Jim Gawronski, director of sales and marketing at Garden-Fresh Foods. "Our Grandpa's Signature Salads line is so well known across the deli industry, and our customers have been looking for premium, fresh options that are convenient and accommodate changing lifestyles."

Grandpa's Signature Salads line now includes homestyle favorites with a flavorful flair, including:

Grandpa's Steakhouse Potato Salad

Grandpa's Macaroni Salad

Grandpa's Deviled Egg Potato Salad

Grandpa's German Potato Salad

Grandpa's Baked Beans

Grandpa's Homestyle Potato Salad

Grandpa's Cole Slaw

Grandpa's Potato Salad

"Grandpa's Signature Salads offer a delicious complement to any meal, without having to sacrifice flavor, freshness or quality," said Gawronski. "It's the best of the best."

For more information on the company's Grandpa's Signature Salad Line, visit www.garden-freshfoods.com or call (414) 645-1000.

About Garden-Fresh Foods

Garden-Fresh Foods is one of the nation's leading suppliers of fresh deli salads, salad kits, dips and desserts. Family owned and operated since 1978, Garden-Fresh Foods delivers wholesome and innovative foods with creative flavor profiles using the highest quality, freshest ingredients. It creates sought-after products, including seasonal and clean label offerings featuring natural ingredients without added artificial ingredients and chemicals. The company offers exceptional customer service, culinary expertise, proprietary owned brands, clean label alternatives and private label capabilities. Garden-Fresh Foods is a SQF level 3 certified company by the Safe Quality Food Institute and is committed to the highest standards of excellence. To learn more, visit www.garden-freshfoods.com.

