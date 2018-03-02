Garden Fresh Appoints Donald Breen As Chief Financial Officer

Industry veteran and seasoned financial executive joins Garden Fresh Restaurants LLC

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden Fresh Restaurants LLC, which operates 97 Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes restaurants across nine states, announced today the appointment of industry veteran Donald Breen as chief financial officer. The move highlights the brand's commitment to enhance the executive leadership team for continued strong financial performance and growth.

Breen joins the team from Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, where he served for the past 10 years as chief financial officer and corporate secretary, leading the company through substantial expansion from $100 million to more than $600 million in annual sales, as well as a successful sale to Darden Restaurants. His prior experience includes chief financial officer and senior management positions with Baja Fresh, Brothers Gourmet Coffee, Jamba Juice and Adolph Coors. Breen brings an extensive background in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, cost management and performance optimization, and strategic planning.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Don to the Garden Fresh family. His proven ability to evolve critical financial functions and lead exceptional support teams will make an immediate impact on our restaurant performance, guest experience and growth," said John Haywood, CEO of Garden Fresh.

In his new role, Breen will lead finance, accounting, IT, risk management, asset protection, facilities, property and legal support functions.

"I am excited to join the new leadership and ownership of this iconic brand and the opportunity to help build on the momentum they have created."

About Garden Fresh Restaurants LLC

Garden Fresh Restaurants, operator of 97 restaurants in nine states, serves more than 25 million guests each year and is known for its 50-ft. salad bar, made from scratch soups, hot pastas, freshly baked breads, muffins and desserts. Guests have the freedom to create their own wholesome meal in a one-of-a kind dining experience in a family friendly atmosphere at an everyday value. The company is based in San Diego, CA and operates under two brand names: Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes. For more information, visit www.souplantation.com or www.sweettomatoes.com.

