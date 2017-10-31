Galerie Adds New Executive Leadership to Meet Evolving Marketplace

HEBRON, Ky., Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Galerie, Founder Richard Ross announced today the addition of two key members of his executive team, Richard Reilly, president, and Phillip Schneider Jr., executive vice president, to meet the evolving market needs in support of their clients, licensors and consumers. Mr. Ross will remain with the company as chief executive officer.

Richard Reilly joins the company with an extensive 26 year experience in the confectionery industry. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Reilly served as president of Kinnerton UK. Under his leadership, the company doubled in size, increased market share, improved speed to market by getting closer to the consumer and effectively leveraged license relationships to align with market demand. In addition, Mr. Reilly was instrumental in developing a global supply chain to capture best in class solutions that enhanced capacity planning and delivered innovation that resulted in enhanced client experience and business results. Mr. Ross stated, "we are so fortunate to have such a talented, seasoned, industry veteran join our company to help ensure that we are making the right strategic investments to support the rapidly changing market in support of our clients."

In addition, the company has added Phillip Schneider Jr. as executive vice president of Sales, Marketing and Licensing. Mr. Schneider joins the company with extensive experience in leading transformational growth. Prior to Galerie, Mr. Schneider, spent 24 years with Cintas Corporation in multiple roles including leading and driving growth strategies to support the launch of new business services entered by the company to its national accounts, along with developing and driving the launch of new vertical go to market strategies to capitalize on companies' strengths. Mr. Ross stated, "Phil's experience in leading sales/marketing teams, along with his ability to evolve our go to market approach as our customer needs change, will be a great asset."

About Galerie

Founded by entrepreneur Richard Ross in 1989, Galerie has grown to become market leader in the innovative confectionery gifts category, designing and innovating not only its own branded products, but also developing confectionary gifts in support of the top entertainment licenses. Galerie operates out of its 270,000 square foot distribution and assembly operation based in Hebron, KY and 3 distribution and assembly plants based in Mexico covering 110,000 square feet.

