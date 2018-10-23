FutureCeuticals Launches New Product - S7: Boosts NO by 230%

MOMENCE, Ill., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureCeuticals, Inc. is proud to introduce S7™, the newest addition to its sports nutrition line of branded ingredients. This revolutionary, clinically-researched blend of seven plant-based ingredients has been clinically shown to boost nitric oxide (NO) levels in humans by an impressive 230% over baseline.

Intake of nitrates and dietary nitrates has been heavily marketed as the best way to increase NO in the body. FutureCeuticals' S7™ research, however, proposes a better and more powerful way to increase NO production in our bodies. Supplementation with exogenous nitrates (e.g. beets, leafy greens, sodium nitrate) may have some value but does not show the remarkable increase in NO our bodies can produce internally with S7™ supplementation.

S7™ is different. It is NOT an ingested nitrate product. Rather, S7™ triggers the best kind of NO production – your body's own nitric oxide. Many well-known NO ingredients have large serving sizes, but S7™ delivers documented results with only one 50mg dose.

"The problem and solution rest in the fact that our bodies can produce a substantial and greater amount of NO internally without external supplementation of nitrates," says Jeff Van Drunen, President of FutureCeuticals, Inc. "S7 is the new pathway to NO like no other on the market today," adds Van Drunen.

S7™ offers clean label confidence as a plant-based ingredient that is ideal for application in sports nutrition products such as RTM and RTD pre-workout, muscle pump and performance products, energy drinks and more.

FutureCeuticals' branded ingredients are backed by peer-reviewed, human science and offer real ingredient solutions for people of all ages, fitness levels, and health needs — from individual ingredients to custom blends designed for your specific application.

About FutureCeuticals, Inc.

FutureCeuticals, Inc. is a vertically integrated functional food ingredient, product development, and bioanalytical research and discovery company with farms and facilities in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, California, and Europe.

At FutureCeuticals, our mission is to make it easier for our partners to develop and deliver nutritious finished products to the sports nutrition, health and wellness, functional food and beverage, dietary supplement, personal care, and pet wellness markets around the world.

