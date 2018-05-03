Future of support, consumer hot button issues and power of brands among topics at Technomic's June Foodservice Planning Program conference

Technomic will reveal three new studies and an industry update at its upcoming Power of Change conference in Chicago

CHICAGO, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Technomic's Foodservice Planning Program will cover three new studies, along with the industry forecast and outlook, during its Power of Change conference June 18-20 in Chicago. This members-only meeting keeps manufacturers ahead of the curve by discussing the strategic issues and opportunities facing the foodservice industry.

Technomic experts and industry guest speakers will address topics such as:

The Future of Support—This study provides an evaluation of new support elements that street operators will look for from manufacturers in the future. This could include everything from app-enabled customized recipes to online streaming for training.

The Power of Brands: Manufacturer vs. Distributor—This study takes a deep dive into distributor versus manufacturer brand dynamics from the perspectives of operators. Technomic will assess the future of distributor and manufacturer brand perceptions as competition revs up.

The Future Foodservice Consumer Hot Buttons—In this study, Technomic will explore the issues that will be top of mind for consumers related to the foods they eat, beverages they drink, and other aspects related to purchasing food away from home.

"It's interesting to explore how elements such as trust and alignment with personal beliefs play a role in foodservice for consumers," explains Kelly Weikel, director of consumer insights at Technomic. "In our Consumer Hot Buttons session, we will look into the changing wants, needs and concerns of consumers and the effect that these factors will have on our industry."

In addition to sessions, the Power of Change conference offers networking opportunities with peers from food, beverage, packaging and equipment along with a first-ever cocktail reception with peers in the adult beverage industry.

Conference details:

Foodservice Planning Program June Member Meeting

Theme: Power of Change

Dates: June 18-20, 2018

Location: Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel

This meeting is only open to members of Technomic's Foodservice Planning Program. In addition to in-person events, membership to the Foodservice Planning Program includes custom studies and reports, newsletters, and ongoing deliverables. For more information on the program, visit Technomic.com or contact one of the individuals listed below.

Contacts:

Press inquiries and program details: Bernadette Noone, (312) 506-3853, bnoone@technomic.com

Purchasing details: Patrick Noone, (312) 506-3852, pnoone@technomic.com

About Technomic

Technomic Inc., a Winsight company, delivers a 360-degree view of the food industry. It impacts growth and profitability for clients by providing consumer-grounded vision and channel-relevant strategic insights. Its services range from major research studies and management consulting solutions to online databases and simple fact-finding assignments. Its clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants and retailers, other foodservice organizations, and various institutions aligned with the food industry. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com.

About Winsight LLC

Winsight LLC is a recognized leader in business-to-business media and information services for the convenience-retailing, foodservice and grocery industries. Winsight has an extensive media portfolio, including five publications: CSP, Restaurant Business, FoodService Director, Convenience Store Products and Winsight Grocery Business. Winsight also offers a suite of digital products, including websites, e-newsletters, webinars, video products, mobile and tablet apps, and custom marketing solutions. In addition to more than 12 major EduNetworking conferences and advisory meetings, Winsight also produces seven exclusive, large-scale executive-level conferences: Restaurant Leadership Conference, Global Restaurant Leadership Conference, Outlook Leadership Conference, Convenience Retailing University, FSTEC, MenuDirections and Restaurant Directions. In 2015, Winsight acquired Technomic Inc., a provider of primary and secondary market information and advisory services for the food industry. For more information on Winsight and its brands, go to www.winsightmedia.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/future-of-support-consumer-hot-button-issues-and-power-of-brands-among-topics-at-technomics-june-foodservice-planning-program-conference-300642284.html

SOURCE Technomic Inc.