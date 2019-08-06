FUD® & TAPATIO® Collaborate on New Products

PHOENIX, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FUD (pronounced "food"), a Sigma brand, is pleased to announce an exciting new smoked sausage featuring the spicy flavor of Tapatío® Hot Sauce.

The collaboration brings together two brands that truly understand Hispanic consumers and flavors.

FUD (which stands for Fine, Unique, and Delicious) meats and cheeses have been around for more than 60 years and have a dominant presence in the US Hispanic market.

Tapatío has made its hot sauce a staple on the tables of homes and restaurants alike for more than 40 years in the US.

"We're thrilled to partner with Tapatío. We know consumers crave to personalize their food and, even more, to experiment with spice. Our collaboration will expand into products that will delight consumers with new flavor alternatives that will create more tasty moments to enjoy FUD and Tapatío together, surprising with pairings that many families have been doing at home," said J.J. Tellez, Marketing Director for Sigma.

"We are pleased that the FUD brand has partnered with us in the meat category, they understand the market and are passionate about authentic flavors. Our loyal consumers will enjoy true Tapatío hot sauce in the convenience of products for everyday use," said Luis Saavedra, Vice President, Tapatío.

The sausage comes in a 14 oz package with 6 links. To find a store that sells the product near you, go to https://fudusa.com/en/map/

About Sigma:

Sigma is a global food company dedicated to bringing local favorite foods to communities everywhere. With presence in 18 countries worldwide, Sigma offers quality food at a range of price points and across diverse categories. In the US, we market over 350 meat and dairy products under these brands: Bar-S, FUD, La Chona, Longmont, Playero, Del Prado, Menu del Sol, and Norteñita.

About Tapatío:

Tapatío Foods, LLC started in 1971 from humble beginnings. Over 40 years later Tapatío is still a family run business and has grown to become a staple not only in Hispanic households but in most American households today. It's the #1 hot sauce in the West, and the #4 hot sauce in the country. Tapatío is a sauce that can be used with everything!

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fud--tapatio-collaborate-on-new-products-300896697.html

SOURCE Sigma