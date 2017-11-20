The FruitGuys Launch New 'Explorers Club' Monthly Subscription Box Featuring Exotic Fruits from Around the World

National office fruit provider unveils at-home fruit box just in time for the holidays

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventurers prepare – Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, The FruitGuys, a company that delivers farm-fresh fruit to offices nationwide, today announced the launch of its new Explorers Club, a monthly subscription box featuring a special selection of exotic, unique, and fun-to-try fruit from around the world.

Expertly sourced from the highest quality farms around the globe, The FruitGuys Explorers Club delivers monthly boxes of 4–6 servings of single-variety fresh exotic fruit, including rambutan, mangosteen, lychee, passion fruit and more. The Explorers Club, which will begin shipments in January, can be delivered anywhere in the continental U.S. and is available in 3-, 6- and 12-month subscription options.

"The FruitGuys is known for delivering premium domestic farm-fresh fruit to offices nationwide, and now we're excited to reach out to the corners of the world to find the best exotic fruits and deliver them to doorsteps across America," said Chris Mittelstaedt, CEO and founder of The FruitGuys. "The Explorers Club is a fun and unique gift option for adventurers and fruit lovers to enjoy year-round."

The Explorers Club was inspired by the cultural explosion of the 1930s when China and Pacific Clipper aircraft made it possible for people to travel around the world. Each Explorers Club box is custom-made with premium packaging to ensure the fruit is delivered fresh and undamaged. It also contains information cards in the style of a vintage airline ticket that provide explorers with education about the selected fruit of the month, including where the fruit is grown, how it is ripened, how to prepare and eat the fruit, and ideas for using the fruit creatively in meals and drinks.

The Explorers Club is priced at $49 per month for 3- and 6-month subscriptions, and $39 per month for 12-month subscriptions. Price includes free shipping to many U.S. locations. Orders can be placed by calling a FruitGuys customer representative at 1-877-FRUIT-ME (877-378-4863).

For more information about The FruitGuys Explorers Club, visit fruitguys.com/explorersclub. To discover other holiday gift options perfect for the office, visit fruitguys.com/office-gift-boxes.

ABOUT THE FRUITGUYS

The FruitGuys delivers wellness to workplaces across America through boxes of farm-fresh fruit in an effort to replace breakroom junk food and promote healthy snacking. The company is committed to sourcing fruit from small, independent, and family-run farms across the U.S. to support American farmers, and also serves communities in need through weekly donations to homeless shelters, food banks, and other nonprofits. Founded in a one-bedroom San Francisco apartment in 1998 by CEO and founder Chris Mittelstaedt, The FruitGuys remains family owned and operated, and maintains its commitment to giving back as well as expanding its network of family farms in each of its regional hubs across the U.S. Today, The FruitGuys is the nation's #1 provider of farm-fresh fruit to businesses and has been ranked on Inc.'s top 5,000 fastest-growing private companies for 10 consecutive years. For more information, visit fruitguys.com.

Media Contact: Ellen Panther, Fishman Public Relations, epanther@fishmanpr.com or (847) 945-1300

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-fruitguys-launch-new-explorers-club-monthly-subscription-box-featuring-exotic-fruits-from-around-the-world-300559410.html

SOURCE The FruitGuys