The increasing demand for processed fruits is one of the key factors expected to trigger market growth during the forecast period. The growing need for processed fruits is often served by reducing the processing and delivery time of these fruits. This is often achieved by reducing the processing cycle and implementing automated machinery for fruit sorting. As a result, the use of automated machinery has eventually reduced the processing time and increased the quality of fruits and fruit products manufactured. Analysts have predicted that the fruit sorting machinery market will register a CAGR of over 7% by 2023.



With a growing emphasis on food safety, the demand for fruit sorting machinery is expected to increase during the forecast period. Vendors operating in the global fruit sorting machinery market are constantly upgrading the technological features of fruit sorting machinery. The machine rejects fruits with color defects, such as unripe produce, rotten produce, and foreign bodies, while allowing only the fruits with high and uniform quality to pass.



As stainless steel is the main raw material used in the manufacturing of fruit sorting machinery, the fluctuation in steel prices may hamper the production and pricing of the fruit sorting machinery during the forecast period.



The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors in the global fruit sorting machinery market are constantly involved in strategic partnerships with information technology companies to strengthen their portfolio of sorting machinery with the latest digital features. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



