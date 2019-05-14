NEW YORK, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



Vendors in the fruit beer market are increasingly trying to attract more consumers by introducing innovative type of fruit beers. The continuous increase in the number of new product launches will not only help the market vendors in improving the sales of their fruit beer but also improve their overall market share. Some vendors are also launching new fruit-flavored beers for attracting millennials owing to the growing popularity of citrus varieties of fruit beer, in turn, boosting the market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the fruit beer market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.







Market Overview



Growing emphasis on online retailing of fruit beers



The growing emphasis on online retailing of fruit beers may increase the sale through online channels and thereby influence the growth of the global fruit beer market during the forecast period.



Rise in number of campaigns against alcohol consumption



The increasing campaigns against alcoholic beverage consumption may encourage consumers to reduce their intake of alcoholic beverages, including fruit beer, which will challenge market growth during the forecast period.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the fruit beer market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors offering fruit beer adopt various strategies to increase their product reach among consumers, thereby increasing their sales. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



