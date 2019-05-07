NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The increasing demand for frozen ready meals because of the growth in organized retailing will lead to the growing frozen ready meals market growth during the forecast period. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and discount stores are key distribution and marketing centers for frozen ready meals. The growing demand for frozen ready meals from several economies including the US, the UK, Italy, Spain, France, Australia and other key economies will impact the market positively in the forthcoming years. Analysts have predicted that the frozen ready meals market will register a CAGR of nearly 5% by 2023.



Market Overview



Frequent product launches



Several vendors are capitalizing on the increasing demand for frozen pizza, frozen appetizers, and other frozen products by launching new products with unique flavors and ingredients. This, will further drive the growth of the market



Health risks associated with the consumption of frozen ready meals



The frequent consumption of frozen ready meals can put consumers at risk of developing high blood pressure and other health-related adversities. This will likely hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors operating in the global frozen ready meals market are focusing on making investments in activities such as the expansion of their production capacities and research and development with regards to packaging and product innovations. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



