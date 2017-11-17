Frozen Processed food Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size & Forecasts to 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The report on global Frozen processed Food market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023. The report predicts the global frozen processed Food market to grow with a CAGR between XX % and XX % from 2017 to 2023. The global frozen processed Food market was worth USD 58.1 billion in 2015.The study on frozen processed Food market covers the analysis of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Among the geographies Europe dominated the world market while Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The report on global frozen processed Food market is a comprehensive study of demand, market size, forecasts, trends and factors affecting the global Frozen processed Food market. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings. In addition, it provides deep insights on the factors that driving, restraining the global Frozen processed Food market. Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry in the global frozen processed Food market over the period of 2015 – 2023. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Vast product portfolio of frozen processed food.

• Perception among consumers frozen processed food as natural and healthy food.

• Healthy benefits associated with frozen processed food.

2) Restraints

• Rising health awareness among consumer that results into reduced consumption of frozen processed food.

• Information gap between chilling food and frozen processed food.

3) Opportunities

• Growth in retail sector in developing economies.

• Technological innovation.

• New product development

Segments Covered

1) Global frozen processed food market by Product type

a. Frozen bakery products

b. Frozen desserts.

c. Frozen meat substitutes.

d. Frozen processed fish/sea food General mills

e. Frozen processed poultry Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd

f. Frozen processed red meat

g. Others

2) Global frozen processed food market by Region

a. North America

b. Europe

c. Asia Pacific

d. Row

Companies profiled:

The companies covered in the report include

• Nestle S.A.

• ConAgra Foods, Inc.

• H.J. Heinz Company

• Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

• BRF S.A.

• General Mills

• Kraft Foods Group Inc.

• Unilever plc

• Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

• Tyson Foods Inc.

