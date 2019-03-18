The Frownie Brownie and its Angry Mob return to all Kings Family Restaurants

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over- Kings Family Restaurant is bringing back the "Meanest Dessert in Town," the Frownie Brownie to all restaurants on Monday, March 18th.

Where has Frownie Brownie been for all these years? Speculation includes the Witness Protection Program, traveling the globe, and searching for his nemesis, Smiley.

The Frownie Brownie dessert will be available in all 23 locations along with the infamous Angry Mob and the beloved Pity Party.

Frownie's Angry Mob includes 12 Frownie Jrs and 12 scoops of chocolate and vanilla ice cream topped with hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry. Frownie's Pity Party is a six- pack of Frownies that can be picked up at any location to go.

"We are delighted to be bringing Frownie back to our 23 locations. Our loyal customers, many of whom have been coming to Kings their whole lives, have missed Frownie, and we have listened," said Alisha Merico, Marketing Manager for Kings Family Restaurant.

Frownie Brownies are not only coming back to the restaurants. Frownie will be the star of a new marketing campaign for Kings including TV spots, billboards, and social media campaigns #whereisfrownie and #frowniereturns. The Frownie mascot will be making a return to at local events throughout the Pittsburgh area beginning this Spring.

"Frownie was a familiar face in Western Pennsylvania for years, and we wanted to bring that Frownie fun back to our guests and also introduce this dessert to new guests," said Alisha Merico.

In addition to the Frownie Brownie being available as a dessert, all kids' meal will come with a free Frownie Jr. through the Summer. Kings will also be offering a free Frownie Brownie with daily dinner specials from March 25-31. Then from April 1-7, a free Frownie Brownie will accompany all quart of soup purchases. These offers are valid at all 23 Kings locations.

In addition to the return of Frownie, Kings also recently introduced new additions to the breakfast, lunch and dinner menu including Maui Stack French Toast and Pot Roast Grilled Cheese. Kings still has the classics like the Hat Trick Breakfast and the Turkey Dinner.

About Kings Family Restaurant.

Founded in 1967, Kings Family Restaurant, headquartered in North Versailles, PA, welcomes over 500,000 guests through its doors each month and employs over 1,000 people. There are 23 locations throughout Western Pennsylvania and surrounding areas.

SOURCE Kings Family Restaurant