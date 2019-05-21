Fritos® Partners With Carry The Load To Salute Our Nation's Heroes

Fritos® to print nearly 22 million special-edition bags, one to represent each member of the military that has served our country, and donate $100K



PLANO, Texas, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fritos®, the flagship brand of PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division, is teaming up with Carry The Load, a non-profit dedicated to providing active, meaningful ways to honor and celebrate the sacrifices made by our nation's heroes, to produce nearly 22 million specially marked bags to honor past and present heroes. The number of bags is symbolic in that it represents the total members who have served in the American military throughout history (including active-duty). To further its commitment, the brand will also donate $100,000 to Carry The Load to support its ongoing efforts to provide healing services via non-profit partners for the mind, body and soul of our warriors.

"There are so many brave men and women who have answered the call to serve our country," said Sadira Furlow, VP of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "Paying tribute to these heroes is a longtime commitment for Frito-Lay, and we see this partnership with Carry The Load as an opportunity to inspire Americans to join us in honoring their sacrifice."

In addition to the specially marked bags and donation, Fritos is inviting consumers to join in its mission of honoring our country's heroic men and women. Now through July 12th, consumers across the nation can take part in the movement by donating to the cause, posting a photo of their salute on social media using #FritosSalutes, or attending a local event that honors the nation's heroes. Consumers can learn more at carrytheload.org/fritos and see a complete list of upcoming Carry The Load events at www.carrytheload.org.

"Every year, we look to provide Americans with more opportunities to partake in the important act of honoring and remembering our nation's heroes, and this partnership with Fritos helps us better support those who answer the call to serve," said Stephen Holley, president & CEO, Carry The Load.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Carry the Load

Carry The Load is a registered 501©3 nonprofit organization founded in 2011 by veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley. Carry The Load's mission is to provide an active way to honor and celebrate our nation's heroes by connecting Americans to the sacrifices made by our nation's military, veterans, first responders and their families. Funds raised during Carry The Load's Memorial May campaign allows it to grow its vision and execute its mission, as well as provide existing nonprofit partners with valuable visibility, resources and meaningful connections. For more information, go to CarryTheLoad.org.

