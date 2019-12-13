Frito-Lay and Feed the Children Partner in Seventh Annual Event to Help Defeat Hunger in Phoenix, Ariz.

Eight Hundred Local Families to Receive Week of Supplies of Food, Essential Items at Phoenix Event

PHOENIX, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh year, Frito-Lay and Feed the Children will provide 800 families, pre-identified by Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, with enough food and daily essentials to supplement meals for a week.

The event kicks off Friday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m. MST at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 1401 E. Jefferson St. Phoenix, Ariz. 85034. Volunteers from Frito-Lay, PepsiCo, Feed the Children and Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church will be onsite serving families and assisting with distribution during the event.

Part of Feed the Children's No Hunger Holidays campaign, the event designed to feed families during the holidays, as well as bring awareness to the important issue of childhood hunger. With more than 20 percent of Phoenix residents living below the poverty line, holidays can be a stressful time for families. It can be especially difficult once school is out for the holidays, leaving children food insecure – without a source for consistent meals.

Since 2010, Frito-Lay, a division of PepsiCo, and Feed the Children have provided more than 88,000 families across the U.S. everyday care items and food. The annual event is part of a larger initiative between the organizations to provide much-needed resources in effort to fight childhood hunger.

"Our annual event with Feed the Children is one of our favorite times of the year," said Nick Burge, zone sales director, Phoenix, Frito-Lay North America. "With this year's event, Frito-Lay has been able to provide food and daily essentials to 5,600 Phoenix families over seven years alongside Feed the Children, Pepsi, Quaker, and local partners like Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church."

"We believe that no child should go to bed hungry, especially during a time full of warmth, love and sharing," said Travis Arnold, Feed the Children president and CEO. "But the reality is, millions of children face this hardship every day. Thanks to our generous partners at Frito-Lay, we are able to help these families rest a little easier knowing they don't have to worry about where their next meal is coming from this holiday season."

Each family at today's event will receive a variety of products, including donations from Frito-Lay, Pepsi and Quaker:

One 10-pound box of personal-care items, like shampoo, deodorant, lotion

One box of AVON products

products Variety of Frito-Lay products

PepsiCo beverages

Life Original Cereal

Quaker Oatmeal

Quaker Chewy Granola Bars

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $16 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in 10 countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

