Friendly's Layers Is More Than Just Ice Cream With Launch Of Friendly's Dessert Cups

A Twist on Individual Ice Cream Treats Makes Dessert Time Even Friendlier



DALLAS, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly's®, a Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) brand, is launching Friendly's Dessert Cups, a line of individually-sized and decadent treats inspired by dessert classics, just in time for summer. The deconstructed desserts are packaged in paper cups with clear dome lids, which allows for consumers to see a tower of whipped topping and other toppings. A proprietary production process enables Friendly's to layer as many as six distinct ingredients for each variety such as ice cream, cake and pie crust bits, vanilla wafer crumbles, and fruit pieces. With multi-textured layers, these treats are bringing true innovation to the frozen food aisle and are perfect for making every occasion tastier and friendlier, whether indulging at home or sharing a variety of flavors with family and friends.

"With the success of our Friendly's Sundae Cup lineup, we saw an opportunity to create an even more sophisticated and innovative offering for the ultimate indulgence," said Mark Schneider, Marketing Director, Ice Cream, Dean Foods. "By layering the best ingredients from traditional classic desserts into delicious individual mashups, we're delivering deconstructed dessert classics that satisfy our consumers' craving for variety, while amplifying the taste and quality they've come to expect from Friendly's."

With up to six layers of various toppings and flavors, these delectable 8.5oz cups have something to offer every palate and are the first of their kind in the Friendly's ice cream family of products. The six new flavors include Banana Cream Pie, Strawberry Shortcake, Chocolate-Peanut Butter Fudge, Blackberry Peach Pie, Red Velvet Cake, and Pecan Praline. Whether it's a night on the couch, a family celebration, or afternoon spent by the pool, Friendly's Dessert Cups are the perfect indulgence this ice cream season.

Banana Cream Pie – Vanilla wafer crumbles, banana cream pie filling, french vanilla ice cream topped with marshmallow sauce and whipped topping

– Vanilla wafer crumbles, banana cream pie filling, french vanilla ice cream topped with marshmallow sauce and whipped topping Strawberry Shortcake – Pound cake crumbles, vanilla ice cream, strawberry sauce and whipped topping and white chocolate chips

– Pound cake crumbles, vanilla ice cream, strawberry sauce and whipped topping and white chocolate chips Chocolate-Peanut Butter Fudge – Chocolate peanut butter fudge truffles, chocolate ice cream, peanut butter and whipped topping with chocolate flakes

– Chocolate peanut butter fudge truffles, chocolate ice cream, peanut butter and whipped topping with chocolate flakes Blackberry Peach Pie – Flakey pie crust pieces, peach pie filling, vanilla ice cream topped with blackberry sauce, whipped topping and streusel crumble

– Flakey pie crust pieces, peach pie filling, vanilla ice cream topped with blackberry sauce, whipped topping and streusel crumble Red Velvet Cake – Red Velvet cake crumbles, red velvet cake filling, cream cheese ice cream and whipped topping with red sprinkles

– Red Velvet cake crumbles, red velvet cake filling, cream cheese ice cream and whipped topping with red sprinkles Pecan Praline – Praline coated pecan pieces, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce and whipped topping with roasted pecan bits

Friendly's Dessert Cups are available at select grocery retailers nationwide, located in the freezer aisle. To learn more about Friendly's Dessert Cups and where to buy them, visit Friendlys.com/retail.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods is a leading food and beverage company and the largest processor and direct-to-store distributor of fresh fluid milk and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the Dean Foods portfolio includes DairyPure®, the country's first and largest fresh, white milk national brand, and TruMoo®, the leading national refrigerated flavored milk brand, along with well-known regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena®, Berkeley Farms®, Country Fresh®, Dean's®, Friendly's®, Garelick Farms®, LAND O LAKES®1 milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms®, Mayfield®, McArthur®, Meadow Gold®, Oak Farms®, PET®2, T.G. Lee®, Tuscan® and more. In all, Dean Foods has more than 50 national, regional and local dairy brands as well as private labels. Dean Foods also makes and distributes ice cream, cultured products, juices, teas, and bottled water. Over 16,000 employees across the country work every day to make Dean Foods the most admired and trusted provider of wholesome, great-tasting dairy products at every occasion. For more information about Dean Foods and its brands, visit www.deanfoods.com .

1 The LAND O LAKES brand is owned by Land O'Lakes, Inc. and is used under license.

2 PET is a trademark of Eagle Family Foods Group LLC and is used under license.

