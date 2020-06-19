The Fresh Market Pledges Financial Support To National Civil Rights Organizations Promoting Racial Equity And Social Justice

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and many others, The Fresh Market is taking an active role to promote racial equity and social justice in their communities.

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. will receive a $250,000 donation as part of The Fresh Market's commitment to fight racism and discrimination. An additional $50,000 was pledged to the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in The Fresh Market's hometown city of Greensboro. The Center celebrates the nonviolent protests of the 1960 Greensboro sit-ins that served as a catalyst in the civil rights movement.

"We are deeply committed to serve and make a difference in our communities to ensure inclusion, empowerment, and opportunity for everyone," said Jason Potter, President & CEO of The Fresh Market. "The commitment we are making today is just a catalyst to our broader diversity action plan to make The Fresh Market an even better place to work for our team members, a better place to shop for our guests, and a stronger partner in our communities."

Other components of the company's immediate plans include conducting unconscious bias training for all team members, an increased focus on diversity hiring, career progression and mentoring, as well as enhancing the diversity of their supply chain.

At the core of The Fresh Market's values is a shared responsibility to treat all Team Members and Guests with dignity and provide a safe, fair, and equitable working environment, where discrimination of any kind is not tolerated.

"We cannot be complacent or silent and must play an active role in our stores and communities to combat racial injustice," said Mr. Potter.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Since 1982, The Fresh Market, Inc. has helped guests make everyday eating extraordinary with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood, to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, this specialty grocery retailer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

