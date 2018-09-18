Fresh Fall Recipes

The Fall season is here! The coming months bring an array of fresh produce you can only find this time of year, like squash, pumpkin, cranberries, brussel sprouts and sweet potatoes. Best of all, each of these fall ingredients can boost nutrition to a delicious, seasonal recipe.

Below are a few quick and easy Fall pasta recipes featuring ingredients that celebrate this long-awaited season!

Cranberry-Orange Orzo Salad

With fresh cranberries, cranberry sauce, and walnuts for texture, this orzo dish is the perfect complement to a turkey dinner. Best of all, it only takes 20 minutes to make!

Pasta with Pumpkin Sauce, Turkey & Cranberries

This recipe is Thanksgiving in a pasta dish! With fresh Fall flavors and seasonal ingredients like pumpkin and cranberries, you’ll want to keep this recipe handy all season long.

Chicken Pasta with Butternut Squash, Caramelized Onions and Tart Cherries

If you’re looking for a hearty pasta recipe, look no further than this Chicken Pasta with Butternut Squash, Caramelized Onions and Tart Cherries, created by Kristina Larue of Love and Zest. It works great as a lunch or dinner, or as a post-workout meal as it’s balanced with good-for-you protein, carbs and anti-inflammatory foods to restore tired muscles.

Grilled Acorn Squash Pasta and Red Cabbage

This Fall recipe has fresh squash and red cabbage for produce but also includes fall flavors like cinnamon and apple cider vinegar for a truly unique seasonal recipe.

Brussels Sprouts, Dried Cranberries, Caramelized Onion & Sage Penne

This simple recipe is full of fall flavor and works well as a main or side dish and features fresh Brussel sprouts and onions alongside penne.

