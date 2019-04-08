Fresh Cravings® Accelerates its Trajectory as America's Fastest Selling Chilled Salsa

The Arizona-based salsa brand increased its distribution by 125% in the last 12 months, and leads in shopper loyalty with a repeat purchase rate that beats out all other brands.



PHOENIX, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodStory Brands' Fresh Cravings refrigerated salsa dramatically increased its distribution over the past 12 months, receiving numerous new authorizations from prominent grocery stores, one of which includes an international retailer, Walmart Canada. As of the end of March, this powerhouse brand will be available in over 9,000 fresh produce departments, a 125% increase from the year prior.

Fresh Cravings continues to be available nationwide at Walmart, and, in March, entered Kroger and Kroger-owned chains (Dillons, Fry's, Smith's, King Soopers, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, QFC, and Food 4 Less), as the only branded salsa in their produce department. The brand's organic salsa line is currently available across all Publix and GreenWise Markets in Florida, and in select Publix supermarkets in Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia. Fresh Cravings Organic also entered Texas-based retailer, HEB, in March.

Beginning in April, this refrigerated salsa will hit shelves at ShopRite, a division of Wakefern, along with C&K Market and its two banners Ray's Food Place and Shop Smart. Beyond traditional retailers, Fresh Cravings also launched with distributors Peirone Produce and Charlie's Produce, which exponentially increased its availability at independent markets. The salsa brand remains available at all of the supermarkets in which it launched in 2018: Tops, ACME, Redner's, and Dierbergs.

Retailers continue to authorize Fresh Cravings Salsa due to its ability to drive category-leading consumer repeat rates. For example, it leads in shopper loyalty at the nation's largest retailer with a 2+ repeat purchase rate of 41%; over four out of ten Fresh Cravings consumers make multiple purchases of the brand on an annual basis. This is a higher repeat rate than any competitor, not only in refrigerated or shelf stable salsa, but also among leading brands of guacamole and refrigerated salad dressings.

Moreover, when Fresh Cravings Salsa is in a shopper's basket, it increases the ring by 66% versus average retailer baskets, as the shopper is inspired to buy other produce and dairy items. Combined with the demonstrated repeat purchase rate, this salsa not only brings shoppers back to the shelf, it also increases overall sales for the retailer. This winning combination offers retailers a value proposition to increase sales across multiple products.

"This incredible increase in distribution is a testament to our mission to offer consumers an authentic, fresh-tasting, never-cooked or pasteurized, chilled salsa. Achieving the highest repeat purchase rate means shoppers love our salsa, and now they have even more access to Fresh Cravings," said President of FoodStory Brands, Jay Whitney. "It is our ultimate goal to get people to 'think outside the jar' and restore salsa back to what it should be: salsa with a homemade taste that belongs in the produce department."

