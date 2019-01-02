The French Pastry School Graduates New Pastry Chefs

Pastry and Cake Graduates Present Visually-Stunning Display

CHICAGO, Jan. 2, 2019 The French Pastry School of Kennedy-King College at City Colleges of Chicago graduated new chefs from its Pastry and Baking (L'Art de la Pâtisserie) and Cake (L'Art du Gâteau) programs on Friday, December 21, 2018 at the historic Union League Club of Chicago. The graduating class included students from across the U.S. and the world including as far away as India, the Netherlands, and Venezuela.

"We congratulate our students on this major achievement. The time and hard work that they put in will position them for successful careers," said Chef Jacquy Pfeiffer, Co-founder of the school.

The ceremony was followed by a reception at The French Pastry School where the graduates showcased their learnings through an impressive and visually-stunning Grand Buffet. It included colorful and innovative desserts, hand-crafted chocolates and candies, artisan breads of all shapes and sizes, and chocolate sculptures. The Cake graduates showcased their final projects which were winter-themed wedding cakes. The broad range of designs included a Taj Mahal cake with delicate sugar work, a modern geode cake that sparkled, a teal cake that mimicked delicate pottery patterns, and a Paris-themed cake topped with the Arc de Triomphe.

Throughout the intense programs, students learn hundreds of recipes and techniques taught by world-renowned and award-winning chefs, all in state-of-the-art kitchens. The comprehensive programs teach: Breads & Pastries, Sugar and Chocolate Confectionery, Desserts, Chocolate and Sugar Sculptures, Petits Fours, Celebration Cake Decorating, and more.

"Our mission is to provide our students with the knowledge and tools to achieve excellence in pastry, baking, and confectionery arts. We look forward to seeing what they all do in the future," said Chef Sébastien Canonne, M.O.F., Co-founder.

The French Pastry School

Founded in 1995, The French Pastry School of Kennedy-King College at City Colleges of Chicago is the only major culinary school in North America dedicated to all things sweet and baked. FPS provides hands-on education taught entirely in our state-of-the-art kitchens by world-renowned chefs. Co-founders, Sébastien Canonne, M.O.F., and Jacquy Pfeiffer, James Beard Award-winning author, are both recipients of the French Legion of Honour Award, the most prestigious award given by France. Both chefs were featured in the "Kings of Pastry" documentary filmed by Oscar winner D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

