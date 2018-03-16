Freed's Bakery Serves Up More Show-stopping Cakes In New Season Of Vegas Cakes

Thirteen-Episode Season Premieres Monday, April 2nd at 10pm ET/PT on Food Network

NEW YORK, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vegas Cakes returns to Food Network for a new season of thirteen episodes premiering Monday, April 2nd at 10pm ET/PT. Freed's Bakery has been a local staple in Las Vegas for almost 60 years, showcasing their famous cakes and out-of-this-world edible masterpieces that so perfectly commemorate any type of special occasion. Though Freed's may seem like an ordinary neighborhood bakery at first glance, the team, including owner Max Fried and operations manager Sarah Fusco, keep the family tradition alive creating outrageous cakes from the secret backroom of the bakery. Over the course of the second season, the artisans at Freed's entertain and wow their clients with exquisite and unique creations, including everything from a realistic whale of a cake covered in 24k gold to a blinged-out audacious masterpiece for legendary entertainers Donny & Marie, and from a massive hockey-themed cake for the hottest professional hockey team in town to a magnificent mountain range complete with running rivers.

"Freed's Bakery epitomizes so much of what makes Las Vegas such a dynamic destination with their show-stopping cakes that have been dazzling customers for three generations," said Courtney White, Senior Vice President, Programming, Food Network, Travel Channel and Cooking Channel. "Week after week, Vegas Cakes delivers straight to viewers' homes a first-hand look at the masterful creativity and magic of Freed's culinary creations that embody their vibrant hometown."

Vegas Cakes promises even more edible decadence across Food Network's digital platforms with social videos and images spotlighting the culinary works of art.

