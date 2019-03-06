Freedom Foods Embarks on Nationwide Tour with New Plant-Based and Allergen-Friendly Food Festival

The healthy snacking company partners with The Nourished Festival as they set out to reach a market of 32 million Americans and the ever-changing needs of the plant-based and allergy-friendly food communities



SAN DIEGO, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian Natural Foods Company, Freedom Foods, is set to embark on a 10-city tour to showcase its line of allergen-friendly cereals and new Messy Monkeys kids snacks. The brand will partner with The Nourished Festival, an evolution of what was once the nation's largest Gluten-Free and Allergen-Friendly Expo, in an effort to better accommodate the market of approximately 10 percent of Americans who are limiting food allergens due to lifestyle and dietary issues. The Nourished Festival will showcase a vast array of exhibitors as they target the growing consumer interest in plant-based food, food allergies, Celiac disease, and the Paleo and Keto diets.

Freedom Foods has strategically partnered with The Nourished Festival to support the roll out of their Messy Monkeys Chocolate baked snacks, as well as a repositioning of their core Freedom Foods breakfast cereals, both of which will be launched at Natural Products Expo West in March 2019.

"With three million Americans suffering from celiac disease and one in thirteen children diagnosed with food allergies, our products were designed to provide consumers a tasty, allergy-friendly option to meet their dietary needs, whether by choice or necessity," says Angelo De Blasio, Director of Marketing and Innovation for Freedom Foods.

By adding Chocolate to its roster of flavors, which already includes Pizza, Cheese, and Apple, the Messy Monkeys brand is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this evolving consumer by providing gluten and peanut-free snacks, with an affordable price point, to kids nationwide.

"We're proud to be partnering with Freedom Foods to help them launch their Messy Monkeys brand," says Jen Cafferty, Founder and CEO of The Nourished Group. "As the gluten-free movement advances, it's important that we engage those 32 million Americans who are choosing to eliminate or limit certain food allergies from their diet, in a relevant and engaging way."

Messy Monkeys Chocolate is a non-GMO whole grain snack with the hidden goodness of natural ingredients like quinoa, sorghum and functional nutrients like fiber and protein. Best yet, one bag of Messy Monkeys Chocolate has only one gram of sugar and is peanut-free to meet growing numbers of allergen-friendly daycares and schools while still tasting great. Easily accessible snacks, such as potato chips, are often gluten-free by nature, making them an easy choice for parents, but not necessarily a healthy one. By incorporating gluten-free grains and other nutritious ingredients, Messy Monkeys contain 14 percent protein, seven percent fiber and less than 100 mg of sodium per serving.

"Over 32 million Americans have food allergies and sometimes allergens like gluten and peanuts can lurk in unlikely places," said Sade Meeks, registered dietitian and consultant for Freedom Foods. "Expanding the Messy Monkeys product line not only gives parents of children with gluten or peanut allergies one less thing to worry about but provides such parents with suitable options to ensure their kids are snacking healthy."

Freedom Foods will be celebrating with the Nourished Festival in the following cities:

Atlanta, GA , March 30-31, 2019

, Salt Lake City, UT , May 4-5, 2019

, Chicago, IL , June 1-2, 2019

, Boston, MA , July 20-21, 2019

, Dallas, TX , September 7-8, 2019

, Seattle, WA , September 21-22, 2019

, Secaucus, NJ , October 5-6, 2019

Freedom Foods' new look cereals and Messy Monkeys baked snacks will be available through Amazon and other retailers beginning May 2019. For more information visit www.freedomfoodsus.com.

About Freedom Foods

Freedom Foods Group is a leading global health food company that has a mission of 'Making Food Better'. Our mission is to make great tasting, high quality, healthy foods and beverages. This mission encompasses every aspect of the food supply chain from: Paddock with key grains contracted for growing, to milling at our Freedom Foods milling operation in Darlington Point, to manufacture at any of our 6 state of the art operations in NSW & Victoria and our partnerships with manufacturers in North America. Our business focuses on value added Cereal and Snacking, and beverages. We believe that healthy eating is a choice that people struggle with every day and our people are passionate to deliver on the need for a wider and more trusted range of healthier foods that everyone can enjoy.

For more information about Freedom Foods and their products, please visit: www.freedomfoodsus.com

About the Nourished Festivals

Managed by The Nourished Group, formerly The Gluten Free Media Group, The Nourished Festivals are the largest and fastest growing special diet consumer events in the United States. Started in 2007, the events have expanded from one to ten cities throughout the country. The festivals cater to anyone looking to lead a healthier lifestyle or those who follow a specialty diet due to autoimmune conditions, food sensitivities, allergies or intolerances. Offerings including Paleo, Keto, Plant-Based, Gluten-Free, Allergen-Friendly and Nut-Free products. The events provide the opportunity for attendees to sample and purchase new products, receive coupons, meet with brand ambassadors and attend educational classes with industry experts.

For more information, visit http://www.nourishedfestival.com

