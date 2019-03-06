Freedom Foods Bets Big on Preventative Care, Announcing Partnership with the Colon Cancer Foundation

The Australian-based snacking company is on a mission to unveil simple lifestyle and nutrition programs which advocate for Colon Cancer Awareness in March



SAN DIEGO, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Foods, maker of Barley+, a line of prebiotic, fiber-rich muesli and bars, is pleased to announce a partnership with the Colon Cancer Foundation in honor of Colon Cancer Awareness month in March. While rates of colorectal cancer (CRC) have been shown to be on the decline for adults older than 50, in recent years a 1.0 to 2.4 percent increase has been noted in those between the ages of 20 to 39. Further studies note that younger adults are 58 percent more likely to be diagnosed with later stage colon cancer, which suggests the need for increased awareness among clinicians and the general public. With the recommended screening age hovering at 45, young adults are largely unaware of their risk and the importance of implementing proper screening protocols. Through this strategic partnership, the brand hopes to encourage millennials, between 23 and 38 years of age, to think about preventative care, including consuming a healthy, high fiber diet, knowing one's family history and the importance of timely follow-up on CRC symptoms, regardless of one's age.

While diet and obesity are suggested to be a factor in the increased diagnosis, the issue is perhaps exacerbated by the nutritional habits adopted by today's consumer. Sade Meeks, nutritionist and consultant for Freedom Foods, notes the importance of a proper diet in the prevention of colorectal cancer, highlighting the important role that whole grains, fiber, lean meats, dark leafy greens, low-sugar fruit, Greek yogurt, and water play in its prevention.

"While whole grains and fibers are linked to a reduced risk of colorectal cancer, findings show that American's are just not eating enough of it," says Meeks. "Recent analysis suggests that on average adults are consuming at least 10 grams less than the recommended amount of fiber needed per day, exacerbating their risk of this debilitating and invasive cancer."

To make it easy for consumers to get good quality fiber in their diet, Freedom Foods and the Colon Cancer Foundation have worked together to create easy recipes throughout the month of March. The recipes are all designed to meet nutritional suggestions for preventative care and incorporate the brand's signature Barley+ muesli, which provides between 9 and 17 grams of dietary fiber per serving and a proprietary mix of prebiotic fibers to help optimize both gut and digestive health. Barley+ makes it easy to achieve the recommended amount of fiber, as just one serving of Barley+ Toasted Muesli delivers almost two-ounce equivalents of whole grains, nearly two-thirds of the recommended daily intake, and includes all three types of important fibers.

"We are thrilled to partner with Freedom Foods this March," says Cindy Borassi, Executive Director of the Colon Cancer Foundation. "Our organization has been committed to preventing this disease through public awareness and research since the beginning. This partnership will help us continue our national campaign focused on reaching younger Americans with the message that colorectal cancer is one of the most preventable cancers. We encourage younger people to incorporate a healthy, fiber-rich diet and to act on symptoms no matter what their age."

For more information or to test the fiber-filled recipes visit www.barleyplususa.com and www.coloncancerfoundation.com.

