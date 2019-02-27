Freebies, sales and samples at Natural Grocers stores on Texas Independence Day

On March 2, Natural Grocers stores in Texas are offering 10 percent off, a free Texas bag and more



DENVER, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading organic and natural retailer, Natural Grocers, is celebrating Texas Independence Day on March 2 with a 10-percent-off discount of any purchase*, a free Texas-themed reusable shopping bag with any purchase**, product samplings and more at all Natural Grocers stores located in Texas.

"Although we're not native to the Lone Star State, we're excited to celebrate a holiday that is uniquely Texas. We think it's important that our stores reflect the tastes of the communities we serve, so while we've always focused on carrying local products, we now have hundreds of local Texas products available to our customers at always affordable prices," said Natural Grocers Co-President Kemper Isely.

Browse the extensive list of local Texas products, including popular brands like MALK®, Epic®, Hail Merry ®, Bluebonnet Nutrition Corporation® and more! In addition to this special, one-day sale, Natural Grocers {N}power® loyalty members will continue to receive a 5-percent discount on all Texas-made products through March 31, 2019.***

In 2018, Natural Grocers established a partnership with GO TEXAN to support the Texas Organic Farmers & Gardeners Association, and to promote local Texas products across all categories. Natural Grocers carries over 30 brands of GO TEXAN-certified products.

Natural Grocers currently operates 25 stores in Texas and was built on the premise that consumers should have access to affordable, high-quality foods and dietary supplements, along with nutrition knowledge to help support their own health.

Natural Grocers offers 100-percent organic produce, meat humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promoters, 100-percent free-range eggs, 100-percent pasture-based dairy, GMO-free prepackaged bulk products, groceries that don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives and more.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 152 stores in 19 states.

* This offer is only available 3/2/19 and is redeemable only for in-store purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores in Texas. 10% discount applies to all products and will be applied to the product's regular, non-discounted price. For products subject to {N}power® pricing, {N}power members will be charged the lower of: (i) the discounted {N}power price and (ii) a 10% discount off the product's regular, non-discounted price. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Discount cannot be combined with other offers. We reserve the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

** Limit one per customer. Valid 3/2/19 only at participating Natural Grocers stores in Texas while supplies last. No rain checks.

*** This offer is only available only to registered {N}power members from 3/1/19 through 3/13/19 and is redeemable only for in-store purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores in Texas. 5% discount applies to all products and will be applied to the product's regular, non-discounted price. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Discount cannot be combined with other offers. We reserve the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.