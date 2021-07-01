Free Nathan’s Hot Dogs From … PETA?

It’s hot dog détente: PETA has swallowed hard and will not be targeting Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog–eating contest this year but will instead be promoting Nathan’s new veggie dogs (which are kind to cows and avoid the risk of cancers linked to the meat version) by giving them away outside the event.

When: Sunday, July 4, 11 a.m.

Where: The intersection of Surf and Stillwell avenues, Brooklyn

“Remember, a meat hot dog is part of a cow or a pig who had feelings and valued freedom just as much as anyone else,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA invites everyone to support liberty and justice for all this Fourth of July by tossing a delicious Nathan’s Famous or any other veggie dog on the grill.”

PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat” and which opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview—offers vegan Fourth of July recipes on its website.

