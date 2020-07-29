Freddy's Announces Fifth Annual Kids In Need Foundation Partnership for National Frozen Custard Day

On Aug. 8, locations nationwide will offer a $1 discount on any frozen custard treat and support Kids In Need Foundation

WICHITA, Kan., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, announced today that it will offer a $1 discount on frozen custard treat purchases at locations nationwide in honor of National Frozen Custard Day on Saturday, Aug. 8. For the fifth year in a row, Freddy's will support the Kids In Need Foundation, an organization that provides teachers and students in under-resourced schools with the supplies they need to succeed. Through its annual promotion, the brand has donated $75,000 to the foundation since 2016.

"We know the upcoming school year will look different across the country as guidelines are still being determined to ensure the safety of students, teachers, faculty, and staff," said Corey Gordon, CEO of Kids In Need Foundation. "Whether students are learning in a traditional classroom or from their homes, they need supplies to continue their education. We are grateful to Freddy's for raising awareness and support for the needs of under-resourced teachers and students nationwide."

Scott Redler, Co-founder & COO for Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers added, "Freddy's and our guests look forward to this initiative every year, and given the current health crisis, we wanted to make sure we could uphold the tradition of supporting the amazing teachers and students in our communities in a safe way. With the many safety measures we've implemented, we're confident that our guests can still feel safe stopping by to enjoy a treat while supporting a great cause."

Frozen custard is an integral part of the Freddy's menu and one of the most beloved signature items. Known for being smoother and richer than ice cream due to a time-tested churning process that minimizes ice crystals and excess air, Freddy's frozen custard is made using only America's finest dairy ingredients. It is churned throughout the day, every day in each restaurant to produce the high-quality, fresh custard treat that made Freddy's famous in 32 states.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® plans to open more than 30 restaurants nationwide throughout 2020. Franchise opportunities remain in areas across the U.S., including the Northeast, Upper Midwest, California, and large metro areas such as Pittsburgh and many of its surrounding markets. For more information about development opportunities, contact Markus Scholler, Senior Vice President of Franchise Development, at 316-719-7850, or visit www.freddysusa.com/franchising.

About Freddy's

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy's opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers seasoned with Freddy's Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy's Famous Fry Sauce® and frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day. Today, Freddy's has grown to nearly 400 locations that serve 32 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia, down the East Coast states to Florida and three international locations in Dubai. Freddy's has been named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy, QSR Magazine's 2019 Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur's 2020 Franchise 500 top 100, Franchise Times magazine's 2020 Fast & Serious top 40 and many other nationwide and local industry awards. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.

About the Kids In Need Foundation

The Kids In Need Foundation provides the support and tools needed for teachers to teach and learners to learn as a quality education is the best gateway to opportunity, and students cannot achieve their full potential without it. With a focus on supporting schools most in need nationwide, Kids In Need Foundation believes that every child in America should have equal opportunity and access to a quality education. Founded in 1995, Kids In Need Foundation, a national 501(c)(3) charitable organization, has distributed $1 billion in school supplies since its inception. For more information, visit KINF.org, and join us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @KidsInNeed.

