Fraport USA Spreads Kindness for Air Travelers During Random Acts of Kindness Week

BWI, CLE and PIT to participate in international celebration inspiring kindness, Feb. 11-17

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Airport developer Fraport USA is celebrating Random Acts of Kindness (RAK) Week, Feb. 11-17, for the fourth consecutive year at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) and Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT).

"RAK Week is an important observance and a time for us to do something extra special in our airport communities," said Ben Zandi, president and CEO, Fraport USA. "We want to bring smiles to travelers and encourage them to spread kindness to family, friends, colleagues and fellow passengers."

During RAK Week, travelers at BWI, CLE and PIT will encounter unexpected treats, ranging from a free meal to a surprise visit by their favorite home team mascot. Fraport USA's team will also hand out kindness tips, encouraging passengers to pass on the spirit of kindness. This annual observance established by the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation was designed to inspire people to practice kindness.

Fraport USA invites travelers to share kindness on social media using #RAKWeek2018. For information about Fraport USA, visit fraport-usa.com and connect with Fraport USA on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Fraport USA is the developer and manager of the retail, food and beverage operations at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and Pittsburgh International Airport. A leading airport concessions model in North America, Fraport USA ranks among the highest per-passenger spending and receives accolades for innovation and customer service. For information, visit fraport-usa.com. Fraport USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide, the global airport company based in Germany. For more information, visit fraport.com.

