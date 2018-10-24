Foster Farms Introduces Bold Bites: On-The-Go, High-Protein, Flavor-Rich Chicken Snacks

Boldly seasoned, nitrate-free chicken bites meet demand for healthy, grab-and-go snack and meal prep options

LIVINGSTON, Calif., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading California all-natural chicken producer Foster Farms introduces Bold Bites, a new on-the-go chicken snack inspired by bold flavors. Bold Bites are fully cooked, ready-to-eat chicken breast pieces delivering 15 grams of protein per serving. Conveniently packaged in grab-and-go, single serve pouches, the new product line includes five varieties - Cajun, Chile Verde, Korean BBQ, Caribbean Jerk, and Parmesan Garlic – and is free of hormones, artificial colors and flavors, and nitrates. Bold Bites provide a quick, stand-alone boost of energy or can be added to salads, wraps, tacos and soup to give a mouthwatering pop of bold flavor.

"Bold Bites feature the same farm-fresh chicken Foster Farms is known for, with globally-inspired and crave-worthy seasonings conveniently packaged to meet the needs of today's mobile consumer," said Tiphanie Maronta, director of marketing for Foster Farms. "Busy parents, young professionals, fitness enthusiasts and even kids tired of the same old sandwich told us that this product fits the bill; it's a portable, better-for-you protein option that actually tastes good."

Foster Farms' debut of Bold Bites marks the company's entry into the refrigerated, single-serve snack space and concurs with market research showing that meat snacks are the fastest growing snack food category. It is also aligned with trends in consumer preferences:

41 percent of consumers would like to see more meat snacks made from premium meat cuts and 26 percent want preservative-free options.

Changing taste preferences account for increased demand in new protein-based product innovations and unique flavors.

With busy lifestyles and formal meal times becoming less prevalent, people are seeking quick, healthy meal solutions.

Bold Bites are available in the refrigerated snacks section at major retailers across California, Washington and Oregon, including Target, Safeway, Albertson's, Walmart and Savemart. In addition to in-store availability, Foster Farms will assist the launch of the product with social media support and shopper marketing activities.

For more information on Foster Farms, visit https://www.fosterfarms.com/ or follow @fosterfarms on social media.

About Foster Farms

Since 1939, West Coast families have depended on Foster Farms for premium quality chicken and turkey products. Family-owned and operated, the company continues its legacy of excellence and commitment to quality established by its founders, Max and Verda Foster. Foster Farms specializes in fresh, all-natural chicken and turkey products free of preservatives, additives or injected sodium enhancers. Based in California's Central Valley, with ranches in the Pacific Northwest, the company's fresh chicken and turkey are produced in or near each region served. Foster Farms also produces delicious pre-marinated, ready-to-cook and fully cooked products that meet the quality and convenience needs of today's home cooks, retailers, warehouse clubs and foodservice customers. The company's commitment to excellence, honesty, quality, service and people is a source of great pride, and, a longtime family tradition.

Food safety is Foster Farms' highest priority and the company would like to remind consumers to always follow safe handling, preparation and storage guidelines for the preparation of fresh poultry products. All fresh poultry products should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit as measured by a meat thermometer to ensure safety. Visit www.fosterfarms.com to learn more.

SOURCE Foster Farms