Foster Farms Donates 25,000 Pounds Of Poultry For Ventura Wildfire Relief

Donation will provide 50,000 meals to Ventura County families affected by wildfires

VENTURA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- California poultry producer Foster Farms will deliver more than 25,000 pounds of frozen poultry products to FOOD Share of Ventura County, a Feeding America Food Bank serving Ventura County. The donation will be distributed to local relief agencies and food pantries to provide more than 50,000 meals to families displaced by the Thomas fire in Ventura County.

"Community involvement has been a Foster Farms value since 1939," said Foster Farms CEO Laura Flanagan. "As a California company, we feel a responsibility to step forward and support our fellow Californians in times of need and we hope others will respond in kind."

"We so appreciate this generous donation from Foster Farms," said Monica White, CEO of FOOD Share of Ventura County. "It will bring a bright ray of hope to our devastated community."

Foster Farms hopes its donation encourages other businesses, organizations and consumers to contribute food and monetary donations to the local food banks and relief organizations serving the thousands of people displaced by the Southern California fires.

This month, Foster Farms will continue its hunger relief efforts as the title sponsor of the Foster Farms Bowl, partnering with Bay Area food banks to provide holiday meals to those in need and to raise awareness of food insecurity. The game will be played on December 27 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara and tickets are available at www.FosterFarmsBowl.com.

About Foster Farms

Since 1939, West Coast families have depended on Foster Farms for premium-quality chicken and turkey products. Foster Farms is the leading producer of organic and antibiotic-free poultry on the West Coast and specializes in fresh, all-natural chicken and turkey products free of preservatives, additives or injected sodium enhancers. Based in California's Central Valley, with more than 32 family farms in the Pacific Northwest and facilities in California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Arkansas, Alabama and Louisiana, Foster Farms fresh chicken and turkey are produced in or near each region served. Foster Farms also produces delicious pre-marinated, ready-to-cook and fully cooked products that meet the quality and convenience needs of today's home cooks, retailers, warehouse clubs and foodservice customers. Family-owned and operated, the company continues the legacy of excellence and commitment to quality established by its founders, Max and Verda Foster. Visit www.fosterfarms.com to learn more.

About FOOD Share, Inc.:

Nearly 40 years ago, eight citizens performed a good deed by distributing food to those who were in need underneath a Ventura bridge. The early philanthropic movement quickly formed into what is now Ventura County's regional food bank, FOOD Share, which has grown from serving a few hundred hungry people per month to 74,500 people. Today, staff and volunteers distribute more than 11 million pounds of food, or 9 million meals annually from its distribution site; more than 200 partner agencies, which include neighborhood and church food distributions and soup kitchens; as well as hunger assistance programs. FOOD Share's programs provide healthy nutrition and education to children, families and seniors, which include: KIDS' Farmers' Market, Senior Kits, Nutrition Education, Community Market, and more. A 501(c) 3 non-profit organization, FOOD Share is a member of the Feeding America network, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization. For more information about FOOD Share, Inc. visit www.foodshare.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foster-farms-donates-25000-pounds-of-poultry-for-ventura-wildfire-relief-300569262.html

SOURCE Foster Farms