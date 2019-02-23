Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel with Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Kraft Heinz (KHC); Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP with the assistance of former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel, Tiffany Johnson, Esq., is investigating potential claims against The Kraft Heinz Company ("Kraft Heinz") (NASDAQ: KHC) for violations of state and federal securities laws.

On February 21, 2019, Kraft Heinz announced that it had received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission in October 2018 in connection with an investigation into the Company's "procurement area, more specifically the [c]ompany's accounting policies, procedures, and internal controls related to its procurement function." Additionally, Kraft Heinz announced disappointing quarterly results, including a $15 billion charge related to the value of its Kraft and Oscar Mayer trademarks, and cut its dividend from 63 cents per share to 40 cents per share. Following this news, shares of Kraft Heinz fell sharply, closing down 27.46% on February 22, 2019.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are an Kraft Heinz shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

