Foot Locker Highlights Heat of the Season with 'Summer Sizzle'

Virtual cookout celebrates the intersection of food and sneaker culture, bringing together chefs, athletes, sneakerheads and more

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker kicks off its "Summer Sizzle," bringing the heat to make this summer a celebration of community and style. As seasons change, so does the sneakerhead flex. While summer usually brings cookouts, hoops in the driveway and poolside hangs with friends – this summer will undoubtedly be different – so Foot Locker is bringing the vibes to virtually celebrate the heat of the season like never before.

In partnership with The Infatuation, Foot Locker will host a virtual event on Monday, June 29, bringing together sneakerheads, athletes, chefs and more to talk summer heat – from food to fits. Hosted by The Infatuation's co-founder, Andrew Steinthal, the live virtual event will feature professional basketball player Jordan Clarkson, Nike Master Trainer Kirsty Godso and Harlem chef JJ Johnson – each joining from the comfort of their own quarantined backyard BBQ.

Event attendees can participate in a live Q&A and sweepstakes to win a pair of the coveted Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Tie Dye." Please visit https://summersizzle.splashthat.com to register for the event.

"Summer has always been the season to unwind and enjoy time with family and friends, and this year that looks a lot different," said Richard McLeod, VP of Marketing for Foot Locker North America. "Whether you're gathering virtually or in-person, we can still come together and celebrate the things we enjoy about summer. From the food to the games, and of course the kicks – Treat yourself to something fresh this summer."

Foot Locker's Summer Sizzle features the best assortment from Nike, Jordan, adidas and more, including footwear, apparel and accessories for the full family. All products are available now at Foot Locker in men's, women's and kids' sizing.

