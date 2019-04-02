Calling All Food, Beverage, Tourism & Hospitality Professionals



PORTLAND, Oregon, USA, April 2, 2019 /CNW/ -- Taking place in just two weeks, on April 17-18, is the third edition of FoodTreX Global | Online Food Travel Summit, the world's largest online food and beverage tourism conference for trade professionals.

The Summit brings together experts who will answer the hard questions facing our industry. They discuss issues and information that just cannot be found easily online. Topics covered at FoodTreX Global 2019 include:

The role of social responsibility in food and beverage tourism Using the food-lover's customer journey to increase guest satisfaction Meeting the expectations of food-loving travelers Competing with globalization while remaining an authentic culinary attraction Food sport and destinations What matters most in food tourism today Sustainable food tourism strategies for destinations What food-focused destinations are overlooking with social media Different ways food-centric rural areas can compete with metropolises Leveraging immigrant influence in marketing culinary cultures

This year for the first time, content will be divided over two days. Day 1 is more business and entrepreneur-focused, while Day 2 is more destination marketing and government-focused. Delegates are invited to attend one or both days.

REGISTRATION NOW OPEN

Interested trade professionals can learn more at www.foodtrex.org. A limited number of complimentary passes are available for qualified media professionals.

MORE ABOUT FOODTREX EVENTS

The World Food Travel Association is at the forefront of delivering quality, thought-provoking and topical events, seminars and conferences for professionals in the food and beverage tourism industry. In 2018, the Association's events were restructured under a common event brand named FoodTreX (" Food Tr avel Ex cellence"). The FoodTreX event portfolio includes FoodTreX London | Food Travel Innovation Summit (next: November 3, 2019), FoodTreX Global | Online Food Travel Summit (next: April 17-18, 2019), as well as Regional Food Travel Summits (next: Kathmandu, Nepal May 24, 2019 and Thessaloniki, Greece October 7, 2019; a regional summit was already held in Pamplona, Spain earlier this year).

MORE ABOUT THE WORLD FOOD TRAVEL ASSOCIATION (WFTA)

The World Food Travel Association (WFTA) was founded in 2003 as a non-profit and non-governmental organization (NGO) and today is recognized as the world's leading authority on food and beverage tourism. Each year the Association serves nearly 100,000+ professionals in over 100 countries. The WFTA's knowledge, tools and training help trade professionals and organizations to leverage their area's food and beverage products and experiences to help create a strong sense of place, which increases visitor arrivals; destination brand equity; and export demand for their area's food and beverage products. Learn more at www.worldfoodtravel.org.

MORE ABOUT FOOD TOURISM

Learn more about what food tourism is, which business sectors it includes and the benefits of being involved at www.WhatIsFoodTourism.org.

PRESS CONTACT: ERIK WOLF

help@WorldFoodTravel.org, (+44) 7827-582-554 (GMT)

