FoodLogiQ and Testo Partner to Revolutionize Global Food Supply Chain

New partnership pairs HACCP and temperature monitoring capabilities with industry-leading food safety, traceability and transparency SaaS platform

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodLogiQ, LLC, and Testo, Inc today announced a partnership to pair the global leader of portable HACCP and IoT capabilities with the food industry's leading supplier management, traceability and recall management SaaS platform, raising the bar for food safety and quality around the world. The partnership paves the way for an integration between Testo's Saveris Quality Management capabilities and the FoodLogiQ Connect platform.

"Imagine a day when you could be notified electronically when a food product goes out of temperature range anywhere in your supply chain or connect bluetooth data loggers directly into a traceability platform. That day is today," said FoodLogiQ CEO Dean Wiltse. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Testo, a global giant in automated quality management, and look forward to enabling our customers to take full advantage of this partnership."

"It is a truly remarkable time to be at the cross-section of food safety and technology," said Bill Pezza, President of Testo North America. "Testo, together with FoodLogiQ, is innovating the food industry and working to create a safer, more efficient food supply chain around the world. This joint partnership will completely change the way food companies manage their quality and food safety programs."

Industry benefits of the partnership between FoodLogiQ and Testo include:

Fully Connected Digital HACCP Capabilities: The food industry has been plagued by the inefficiency of paper-based processes and highly reactive safety procedures. The FoodLogiQ-Testo partnership will connect a HACCP-certified measurement data monitoring system with the industry's leading food safety SaaS platform.

Temperature Monitoring and Quality Notifications: The global food chain is expanding and food is covering a greater distance between supplier and consumer. Using Testo temperature probes, food companies can easily measure temperatures and set predetermined limits for different types of products or locations. When those products go outside those limits, anywhere from the loading dock to the freezer case, FoodLogiQ's platform will automatically push quality incident notifications to anyone who needs to be informed.

Proactive Product Movement Monitoring: With consumer demand and regulatory requirements looming, the need for a better understanding of product movement across the supply chain is driving traceability initiatives to the forefront for leading food companies. Pairing mobile temperature sensors with traceability data will allow food companies to pinpoint exactly where and when in the chain of custody if product goes out of temperature range.

FoodLogiQ is a fast-growing food technology company already dominating the foodservice industry, boasting a customer base that includes Buffalo Wild Wings, CAVA, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CKE Restaurants, Compass Group USA, Five Guys Burgers and Fries, IPC/SUBWAY, Panda Restaurant Group, Raising Cane's and Tropical Smoothie Cafe. FoodLogiQ also spans beyond foodservice to include food manufacturers such as the Hain Celestial Group and Seal the Seasons as well as food retailers including Whole Foods Market. FoodLogiQ was also recognized in 2017 by Forbes Magazine as being one of the top 25 most innovative AgTech startups.

Testo, a privately-owned, German-based company, first manufactured a simple electronic thermometer. Sixty years later, the product line has expanded to create a global leader in measurement technologies, and includes a wide variety of temperature measuring instruments, enabling customers to monitor the production, transport, and preparation of foods without interruption and in compliance with regulatory standards.

For more information, please visit foodlogiq.com/testo.

About Testo

Testo, Inc. is a world leader in the design, development, and manufacture of portable test and measurement instrumentation. Backed by 60 years of measuring engineering experience, our mission is to provide the best quality, service, and value in the industry. In addition, Testo is recognized as the leading worldwide manufacturer of portable combustion efficiency analyzers and air emission analyzers. Testo has become a major supplier of HVAC, critical HVAC, refrigeration, airflow, and environmental monitoring instruments for markets as diverse as chemical, food service and production, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, and residential HVAC suppliers.

About FoodLogiQ

FoodLogiQ® LLC is a leading SaaS provider of food safety compliance, traceability, and supply chain transparency software solutions. We help restaurant operators, food retailers and other food companies achieve end-to-end traceability while supporting safe and high quality food products across the supply chain. FoodLogiQ Connect is an online supplier community used by food companies to manage quality, safety, audit, regulatory compliance and traceability needs across their supply chains. To meet mounting regulatory requirements and consumer demands for transparency, food companies are leveraging FoodLogiQ Connect to validate supplier compliance with food safety and act with confidence in the event of a food safety or quality issue. To request a demo, please visit http://www.FoodLogiQ.com/demo.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foodlogiq-and-testo-partner-to-revolutionize-global-food-supply-chain-300604435.html

SOURCE FoodLogiQ