Food52 Appoints Claire Chambers Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Food52 , the premier cooking and home brand, announced today the appointment of Claire Chambers as Chief Commercial Officer, a new position for the company. Food52 co-founders Amanda Hesser and Merrill Stubbs will continue at the helm of the brand they founded in 2009, which has become a juggernaut in the lifestyle and home space, named to Fast Company's prestigious Most Innovative Companies list this year.

Claire brings deep experience in the retail and consumer goods industries to the executive team at Food52, most recently serving as Vice President and General Manager, Home at Walmart eCommerce. Previously, Claire founded multi-brand lingerie concept Journelle, which she scaled into a leading luxury retailer with a cult following that she sold to Triumph International in 2012. At Food52, Claire will oversee commercial operations, managing commerce, DTC brand Five Two, retail, digital marketing, advertising, partnerships, and customer care.

"With the tremendous growth we've seen, we knew it was time to bring in a world-class leader who can support us as we set the bar for content and commerce in this next decade," says Food52 co-founder and CEO Amanda Hesser. "Claire brings extraordinary talent and experience to our team, and we're delighted to be working with her."

The company is investing in seasoned talent to scale its booming commerce business, which accounts for 75% of its total revenue, grow its award-winning Five Two line into a nationally known brand, expand into new categories like home, and ultimately expand the current audience of 24 million exponentially with strategic partnerships, content distribution, licensing, and offline retail.

"We're making decisions to ensure the business remains on solid footing throughout the COVID-19 crisis, and we're still investing in key areas and committed to growth," says Food52 co-founder and president Merrill Stubbs. "I'm excited to focus on our content and brand, community development and our company's culture."

With more people cooking and organizing their homes because of Coronavirus, Food52 has seen significant spikes in traffic, sales, and engagement across all channels in the last month. The brand has created a resource page for its community to support them with cooking and home ideas, inspiration, and encouragement, and also launched several new product collaborations with maker partners, a new video series, "At Home With Us," created specifically for social, and a text helpline that is staffed by editors 24/7.

FOOD52

Food52 is a leading innovator in the food, cooking, and home space with a monthly reach of more than 24 million people. Food52 has been named one of the world's most innovative companies by Fast Company for its Five Two line created exclusively with the Food52 community and one of the fastest-growing private companies in America in the Inc. 5000. From the beginning, co-founders Amanda Hesser and Merrill Stubbs have disrupted the status quo, building a hub that combines content, commerce, and community around the belief that the kitchen is the heart of the home and food is the center of a well-lived life. Food52 inspires people to eat thoughtfully and live joyfully by sharing great recipes, stories, and ideas with its passionate community of cooks and home enthusiasts, and by curating the best cooking tools, tableware, and home goods. Last fall, Food52 announced an $83MM majority investment by TCG Capital Management ("TCG") to finance its continued growth and expansion. www.food52.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food52-appoints-claire-chambers-chief-commercial-officer-301045512.html

SOURCE Food52