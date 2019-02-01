FOOD & WINE Launches F&W Cooks, A New Recipe Platform Featuring Ruth Reichl, Gail Simmons, And Other Tastemakers

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FOOD & WINE, the ultimate epicurean tastemaker, published by Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP; www.meredith.com), is launching F&W Cooks, a new multimedia franchise premiering on FoodAndWine.com and on the brand's social media platforms. As a part of the launch today, Gail Simmons, FOOD & WINE's Special Projects Director, hosts a video featuring her Nanaimo Bars recipe on Instagram TV (IGTV), the platform's longform video service. Ruth Reichl, food media veteran and best-selling author, has signed on to contribute breakfast recipes, starting with her Orange Souffle Coffee Cake, which debuts on the website today.

F&W Cooks features recipes by friends of FOOD & WINE, including some of the country's best-known professional home cooks and the brand's editors, including Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis, who cooked in chef Jonathan Waxman's restaurants prior to his magazine media career. For F&W Cooks, Lewis will share chef-inspired recipes from his travels. Every F&W Cooks recipe includes a personal story about the inspiration behind the dish and takes us into the F&W Cook's kitchen, highlighting flavors and ingredients from their region. The multimedia launch will also include a series of weekly videos premiering on IGTV.

F&W Cooks launches today with new recipes from contributors all over the country, including Ann Taylor Pittman, Amy Thielen, Javier Cabral and Paola Gonzalez, Klancy Miller, Paula Disbrowe, Ben Mims, Andrea Nguyen, Ruth Reichl, Hunter Lewis, and Gail Simmons. A corresponding column called "F&W Cooks" will appear in print in late 2019.

"Whether they're perfected in our test kitchen or contributed by chefs, trusted recipes remain the number one reason why our readers come to Food & Wine in print and online. Now F&W Cooks will super serve home cooks with even more inspiring weekly recipes and videos. Each F&W Cook is a food media pro with a particular cooking style and genre. Knit together, their stories, recipes, and featured ingredients will paint a broader picture of how America cooks at home today," says Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis. "We are thrilled to have Gail and Ruth on board along with a list of other noteworthy contributors. F&W Cooks is a great way to start a big year for the FOOD & WINE brand."

On the advertising side, FOOD & WINE has seen tremendous strides under Publisher, Thomas Bair. Entering 2019, the brand welcomed new advertisers including Capital One, GE Café, Crystal Cruises, Miele, Purina , KitchenAid, Francis Ford Coppola, Dewars, amongst others.

FoodAndWine.com earned record high traffic in December 2018 and is continuing that momentum with the launch of F&W Cooks. Follow @foodandwine on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Watch the launch video on IGTV here.

