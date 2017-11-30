Food Well Alliance Releases Atlanta's First Local Food Baseline Report

The Baseline Report Demonstrates Impact of Atlanta's Local Food System Impact on Urban Communities
ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Well Alliance, an organization committed to uniting communities in Atlanta to build a robust, local food system, released Atlanta's Local Food Baseline Report - the first ever snapshot of Metro Atlanta's local food system. The Baseline Report combines research of over 30 organizations, providing a snapshot of how urban farmers, gardeners and local food leaders are impacting communities in Metro Atlanta.
Localized urban food systems across the country are securing the foundation for a national shift toward healthier, sustainable cities. The Baseline Report illustrates how the 52 urban farms, over 300 community gardens, 524 school gardens and 63 farmers markets in Atlanta strongly align with this effort.
"The power of our city's local food is not only supporting our urban farmers and community gardeners, and increasing access to healthy food. It is uniting the individuals, neighborhoods and local food organizations that share a common goal in building healthier communities," said Bill Bolling, Board Chairman and Senior Advisor at Food Well Alliance.
Key findings include:
The Local Food Baseline Report was made possible by generous support from the James M. Cox Foundation. Access the full report and learn about the tremendous work happening in Atlanta's food movement at foodwellalliance.org/localfood.
