Food Waste - A 2018 Business Opportunity Report Featuring Approved Foods, Cook Dash Water, Greene King, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Ogilvy Spirits, Sainsbury's, Spade & Barrow & Tesco

The "Food Waste - A Business Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Report has Collected Hundreds of Ways Existing and New Businesses can Save and Make Money from Food Waste

Food waste is a global problem but there are many ways businesses can make money from food waste.

Rather than boring you with statistics, this report has collected hundreds of ways existing and new businesses can save and make money from food waste.

Ten examples:

Grape skins into drink

Mushroom beer

Edible packaging

Fruit powders

Olive waste into fuel

Water into jet fuel

Food waste into tyres

Potato leaves into legal drugs

Coffee grounds into energy

Pineapple leaves into textiles

Why buy thus report:

It could save your business money

It could give you ideas for new revenue streams

It could give you ideas for a new business

It will lift you to see how a problem can be made into an opportunity

Companies mentioned include:

Approved Foods

Cook

Dash Water

Greene King

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Ogilvy Spirits

Sainsbury's

Spade & Barrow

Tesco

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

The problem

Consumer Reaction

The Women's Institute

Food labels

Image

The business case for dealing with food waste

Methods of dealing with food waste

Repurposing food waste

2. Legislation

EU

National legislation

Good Samaritan law

Local initiatives

3. Catering And Food Production Waste

Restaurants and caterers

Root to shoot dining

Case Study: Tiny Leaf

Chef based initiatives

Doggy Bags

Portion Size

Charity donations

New technology

4. Retailers And Food Waste

Supermarkets

Case Study Tesco

Case Study Sainsbury's

Donations

Case study Greene King

5. Agriculture And Supply Chain Initiatives

Production

Solutions

Imperfect foods

REPURPOSING

What repurposing is

Ogilvy Spirits

Dappa

British Cassis

Mushroom beer

Sachi

Toast Beer

Non-alcoholic beverages

New fresh food product areas

Fruit powders

Freeze drying to crunch

Apple powder

Sports nutrition and health foods

Preserves

Potato Liquification

Waste fruit and vegetables

Cashews

Rice processing

Natural thickening agent

Onion peelings

Yeast

Vegetable fibres

Phytonext

Snack foods

Case Study Snact

Spare Fruit

USA ideas

RISE Products

Edible packaging

Fibrous by products

Colourants & microbeads

Textiles and fibres

Animal feed

Jet fuel and animal feed

Food waste to Tyres

Coffee husks

Packaging

CuanTec

Plastics

Building bricks

Solanesol

Potato starch biofuel

Wheat Bran

CURRAN

Sugar cane bagasse

Repurposing products used within the food chain

Cooking oil

Oyster and mollusc Shells

Coffee grounds

New Textiles

Ananas-Anam

Orange Fibre

QMilk

S.Cafe

Circular economy

Conversion of distillery and brewery water waste into fish food

6. Food Waste into Energy

Food as fuel

UK Government's Clean Growth Strategy

Anaerobic digestion

Cost saving energy solutions

Biocoal

Fuel for transport

Coffee grounds

Case Study: Bio-Bean

Whisky by-products

Sugar sweeteners

7. Food Waste Direct Sales

Selling direct

Case study Approved Foods

8. Technology And Food Waste

Innovative technology

Preventing food waste through technology

Innovative packaging

Distribution

Technology in the kitchen

Food apps

9. Food Waste to Charity

Donating food to charity

Surplus produce supermarkets

Denmark

Norway

Nifties

Approved Foods

Case Study Real Junk Food Project

Fuel for School

Company Shop

BASIC Life and church backed ventures

FareShare

Plan Zheroes

Community Food Connection

Felix Project

Switzerland

Italy

Australia

USA

Gleaning

Community based ventures

Donating to charities

Malaysia Pit Stop Community Caf

