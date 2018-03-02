Food Ultrasound Market Worth 134.6 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Food Ultrasound Market by Frequency Range (High-intensity and Low-intensity), Food Product (Meat, Beverages, F&V, Dairy, Bakery), Function (Microbial Inactivation, Quality Assurance, Homogenization, Cutting), and Region - Global forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market was valued at USD 93.7 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 134.6 Million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Browse 78 tables and 44 figures spread through 138 pages and in-depth TOC on "Food Ultrasound Market - Global forecast to 2022"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/food-ultrasound-market-139070556.html

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing concerns regarding the product wastage during processing and maintaining the quality of the food product. The demand for ultrasound technology, particularly in meat processing, has witnessed an increase in the European and North American countries due to significant growth in the processed meat products industry.

The low-intensity high frequency segment dominated the Food Ultrasound Market, in terms of frequency range, in 2017.

Low-intensity high frequency ultrasound is widely used in filtration, marinating, fermentation, sterilization, cutting of heat-sensitive products such as chocolates & cakes, packaging, cleaning, and pasteurization. Other functions include extraction, microbial enzyme) inactivation, freezing, thawing, homogenization, and crystallization of foods during processing.

The meat & seafood segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, by food product, from 2017 to 2022.

Ultrasound increases the shelf-life and helps in the retention of natural flavor, texture and tenderness of the meat. It provides solutions for thawing, microbial inactivation, and packaging of meat products without affecting its quality.

The quality Assurance segment dominated the market, by function, from 2017 to 2022.

Ultrasound waves are used to detect the physical & chemical characteristics of products. Low-intensity high-frequency waves are applied to characterize the food components during pre, post, and inline processing. Ultrasound waves also monitor the physiochemical changes that the food undergoes after freezing, drying, thawing, and emulsifying. Quality assurance is a non-destructive function of ultrasound application.

Significant growth for food ultrasound is observed in the Asia Pacific region.

The growth in this region is driven by China, India, and Japan, which has led manufacturers to adopt strategies such as geographical expansions and product launches in these regions. Manufacturers are opting for technological advancements in their practices through R&D to expand their business offerings and increase their profit margins. The demand for ultrasonic food processing is high in food manufacturing-based economies due to the adoption of the latest techniques for food processing to meet the growing food demand.

The report Food Ultrasound Market includes a study of the business strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Bosch (Germany), Emerson (US), Bühler (Switzerland), Dukane (US), and Heilscher (Germany).

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets