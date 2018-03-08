NEW YORK, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The food ultrasound market projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%.

The food ultrasound market was valued at USD 93.7 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 134.6 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017.

The increase in the demand for processed food products has led food manufacturers to focus on novel technologies for preservation and food safety. Innovations and research have been increasing in non-thermal technologies, particularly ultrasonication, for multi-functionalities in food processing.

The low-intensity high frequency segment is projected to be the fastest growing from 2017 to 2022.

Based on frequency range, the low-intensity high-frequency segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The ultrasound technique with this frequency range and intensity is widely used in processes such as filtration, marinating, fermentation, sterilization, and cutting of heat-sensitive products such as chocolate & cakes, packaging, cleaning, and pasteurization.

The meat & seafood segment led the market with the largest share in 2017.

Ultrasonic technology plays a major role in the processing of meat as it provides solutions for tenderization, microbial inactivation, thawing, and packaging of a meat product without affecting its quality. Real-time ultrasound is used to assess the chemical composition of the body and carcass of lamb, beef, fish, and poultry.

The quality assurance segment, by function, dominated the market in 2017.

Quality assurance is one of the oldest and prominent functions of ultrasound in the food processing industry. Ultrasound waves are used to detect the physical & chemical characteristics of products. Low-intensity high-frequency waves are applied to characterize the food components during pre, post, and inline processing.

Europe contributed to the largest share in the global food ultrasound market in 2017

Europe is one of the leading suppliers of processed and packaged food; the manufacturers in the region rely on new technologies such as ultrasound for the production of high-quality food products. Food processing is one of the major areas of research and investments in Europe.

In Europe, Germany dominated the food ultrasound market in 2017. It is also projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for ultrasonic food processing is high in food manufacturing-based economies such as Japan, China, and India due to the adoption of the latest techniques for food processing to meet the growing food demand. Major players have been exploring Asia Pacific countries for expansions and investments.

Other countries in the Asia Pacific region such as Indonesia, Malaysia Thailand, Vietnam, and South Korea are witnessing economic growth, which has marked this region as a favorable market for ultrasonic food processing.

The figure below shows the breakdown of the primaries on the basis of the company, designation, and region, conducted during the research study.

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 30%

By Designation: C level – 10%, D level – 30%, and Others - 60%

By Region: Europe – 35%, Asia Pacific – 20%, North America – 30%, and RoW – 15%

The key product providers in this market include Bosch (Germany), Emerson (US), Bühler (Switzerland), Dukane (US), Heilscher (Germany), Siemens (Germany), Newtech (UK), Cheersonic (China), Rinco Ultrasonics (Switzerland), Omni international (US), Sonics & Materials (US), Elliptical Design (UK), Marchant Schmidt (US), and Sonomechanics (US).

Research Coverage:

This report focuses on food ultrasound technology for different functions and regions. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of this market across different segments—frequency range, function, food product, and region. Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, competitive landscape, recent developments, and key market strategies.

