NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The food sterilization equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%.

The food sterilization equipment market is estimated at USD 678.8 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%, reaching USD 922.7 million by 2023. The market is driven by factors such as rising instances of foodborne diseases, growing awareness regarding food safety among consumers, technological advancements in food sterilization, and increasing demand for non-thermal processes in sterilization. However, growing concerns pertaining to highly processed food products is the major restricting factor for the global food sterilization equipment market.

The dried fruits & nuts segment, by application, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the dried fruits & nuts segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Dried fruits and nuts are consumed as a snack and are extensively used as important ingredients in various confectionery and bakery products.

Insects, mites, and microbes can spoil dried fruits and nuts, and degrade their quality.Increasing use of dried fruits and nuts in the preparation of various food product has led food producers to opt for effective sterilization solutions.

Steam and radiation sterilization equipment are considered the most effective devices for dried fruits and nuts. Increasing demand for sterilization equipment for dried fruits and nuts among food producers is projected to drive the growth of sterilization equipment market in this segment.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth in the food sterilization equipment market due to the increasing demand for sterilized foods and beverages in the region.

Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth in the global food sterilization equipment market.China, India, Japan, and Australia are the key countries with significant growth potential in the market.

The developing economies studied in the Asia Pacific region are witnessing a significant demand for sterilized raw materials, such as spices and herbs, for use in various food applications. Countries such as India and China are using steam sterilizers on a wide scale in the food processing industry as this equipment rapidly heats and destroys the microbial contamination in food products.

The global food sterilization equipment market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 25%, and Tier 3 - 30%

• By Designation: C Level - 47%, D Level - 24%, and Others* - 29%

• By Region: North America - 25%, Europe - 35%, Asia Pacific - 30%, and RoW - 10%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

Leading players profiled in this report:

• JBT Corporation (US)

• Buhler (Switzerland)

• Ventilex (Netherlands)

• Surdry (Spain)

• Cosmed Group (US)

• Steriflow (France)

• Allpax (US)

• Hisaka (Japan)

• Systec (Germany)

• De Lama (Italy)

• Raphanel (Spain)

• Sun Sterifaab (India)

• Industrial Sonomecanics (US)

Research Coverage:

This report segments the food sterilization equipment market based on technology, application, process, and region. In terms of insights, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the food sterilization equipment market, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the food sterilization equipment market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the food sterilization equipment market is flourishing

