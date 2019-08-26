Food Safety When Eating Outdoors

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planning one last picnic before the summer season ends? As you plan your outing, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reminds you that foodborne bacteria multiply faster in warm weather – and the larger the dose of bacteria the more likely it will lead to food poisoning (also known as foodborne illness).

Follow these tips to pack your picnic basket with food safety in mind.

Basic Warm-Weather Precautions to Prevent Food Poisoning



Before your picnic

Defrost meat, poultry, and seafood in the refrigerator or by submerging sealed packages in cold water. You can also microwave-defrost, but only if the food will be grilled immediately afterward.

Marinate foods in the fridge not the countertop. Never reuse marinade that touched raw foods unless you boil it first or set some of the marinade aside before marinating food to use for sauce later.

If your picnic site doesn't offer clean water access, bring water or pack moist towels for cleaning surfaces and hands. Don't forget to pack a food thermometer!

When packing coolers

Place food from the refrigerator directly into an insulated cooler immediately before leaving home.

Use lots of ice or ice packs to keep your cooler at 40 °F or below .

. Pack raw meat, poultry, and seafood in a separate cooler if possible, or wrap it securely and store at the bottom of the cooler where the juices can't drip onto other foods. Place beverages in a separate cooler; this will offer easy drink access while keeping perishable food coolers closed.

When grilling

Have clean utensils and platters available. Cook meat, poultry, and seafood to the right temperatures – use a food thermometer to be sure (see Safe Minimum Cooking Temperatures Chart). Keep cooked meats hot at 140 °F or warmer until serving time – set them to the side of the grill rack to keep them hot.

Never use the same platter and utensils you used for raw meat, poultry, or seafood.

Watch the time and outside temperature

Don't let hot or cold food sit out in the "Danger Zone" (between 40 °F and 140 °F) for more than 2 hours – or 1 hour if the outdoor temperature is above 90 °F. If they do, throw them away.

