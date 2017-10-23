Food Rescue US Launches Android Version Of Ground Breaking App; All Smartphone Users Can Now Play A Part In Ending US Hunger

Volunteer Based Organization Has Rescued and Delivered Over 21 Million MealsProprietary App Connects Volunteer Drivers and Surplus Food to Agencies Serving the Food Insecure

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Rescue US, the volunteer driven, direct transfer, national food recovery organization, has launched the Android version of their award winning app; the IOS version is already available in the App Store. FRUS is focused on transferring healthy, usable foods to where it can feed those in need. This volunteer driven, technology fueled process coordinates with restaurants, grocers, bakeries, caterers and other food-service organizations, who have foods destined to be thrown away, and delivers the food to soup kitchens, food pantries and other hunger relief organizations serving food insecure individuals and families.

Established in 2011, Food Rescue US specializes in large scale, grassroots, fresh food recovery resulting in equally large scale waste reduction. Currently operating in more than a dozen locations around the country, to date the organization has rescued and delivered over 20 million meals, saving 31.2 million pounds of food from landfill, at an estimated value of $52.7 million.

Co-Founder and CEO Kevin Mullins stated, "We're excited to be available on Android phones, now anyone can be a part of joining or forming a food rescue community where they live. The simple solution to ending local hunger just became that much simpler."

The FRUS app, available in the App store and on Google Play, is a unique, proprietary tool, allowing collaboration on an unlimited scale. The technology empowers individuals or food industry organizations, nonprofit and for profit alike, to start a new food rescue community or expand an existing food rescue program. Unique characteristics include:

A complete view of food rescue schedule through the Volunteer Food Rescuer Portal

Simple sign up for food rescues at the volunteer's convenience

Following the Food Rescue Matching algorithm based on supply, demand, capacity and distance

Allowing Food Donors to list and track their food donations through the Food Donor Portal

Allowing front line hunger relief organizations to list their specific needs and track the food they receive through the Receiving Agency Portal.

To learn more and to get involved please visit www.foodrescue.us.

