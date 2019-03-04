NEW YORK, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The food processing seals market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.



The food processing seals market size is projected to grow from USD 2.7 billion in 2018 to USD 3.2 billion, by 2023. Growing demand for processed and packaged food and presence of stringent regulations regarding the use of food-grade seals in regions, such as North America, Europe, and South America, are expected to drive the demand for food processing seals during the forecast period. However, chemical compatibility of seals acts as a challenge to the growth of the food processing seals market.



The bakery & confectionery application segment is expected to lead the food processing seals market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

By application, the bakery & confectionery application segment is expected to lead the food processing seals market during the forecast period.This is due to the huge demand for baked products and chocolates, globally.



The key baking and confectionery companies, fueling the demand for food processing seals, which are present globally are Mars, Incorporated (US), Mondel?z International, Inc. (US), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Ferrero International S.A. (Italy), The Hershey Company (US), Lindt & Sprüngli AG (Switzerland), Acme Bread Company (US), Amighetti's Bakery (Italy), Atlanta Bread Company (US), and Au Bon Pain (US).



The metals material type segment is expected to lead the food processing seals market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

By material type, the metals material type segment is expected to lead the food processing seals market during the forecast period.This is due to its usage in different elements in a seal.



In addition, unlike other materials, metals are not restricted to the temperature and chemical limits.



Europe is projected to lead the food processing seals market, in terms of value, between 2018 and 2023.

The food processing seals market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.Europe is expected to lead the food processing seals market during the forecast period, owing to presence of major food processing manufacturers due to the established processed food & beverage industry.



In addition, the presence of stringent regulations regarding the use of seals in various food & beverage applications drives the demand for food processing seals in the region.



Breakdown of Primaries:

Primary interviews have been conducted with a number of industry experts to obtain information related to the food processing seals market. The breakdown of primary interviews has been depicted below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 67%, Tier 2: 22%, and Tier 3: 11%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives - 11%, Directors - 16%, and Others - 73%

• By Region: Asia Pacific - 45%, Americas – 22%, Middle East & Africa- 21%, and Europe- 12%



Key companies supplying food processing seals are:

• Freudenberg Group (Germany)

• AESSEAL Plc (UK)

• Smiths Group Plc (UK)

• Flowserve Corporation (US)

• A.W. Chesterton Company (US)

• SKF (US)

• Parker Hannifin (US)

• Trelleborg AB (Sweden)

• IDEX Corporation (US)

• EnPro Industries, Inc. (US)

• James Walker (UK)

• Meccanotecnica Umbra S.p.A. (Italy)



Research Coverage

This report segments the food processing seals market on the basis of material type, application, and region.It provides estimations for the overall value of the food processing seals market and its subsegments across various regions.



A detailed analysis of key players in the food processing seals market has been conducted to provide insights into their businesses, products & services offered, key growth strategies adopted, and recent developments, such as expansions, acquisitions, agreements, and new product launches, undertaken by them.



